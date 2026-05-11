Afghanistan Makes Historic Mark at 2026 World Powerlifting Championship, Securing Six Medals

Afghanistan’s national powerlifting team delivered a record-breaking performance at the 2026 World Powerlifting Championship in Belarus, clinching six medals and marking one of the country’s strongest showings in the sport in recent history.

According to the Afghanistan Powerlifting Federation, the team’s athletes earned four gold medals, one silver, and one bronze during the intense competition, which brought together more than 600 athletes from eight nations under the supervision of the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF).

The gold medalists Fawad Shirinsokhan, Jaber Shirinsokhan, Noor Ahmad Sakhizada, and Mirwais Rafiizada each stood atop the podium, showcasing exceptional strength and technical skill. Their victories contributed significantly to Afghanistan’s medal tally and drew attention to the country’s rising talent in powerlifting.

Completing the medal haul, Rohullah Khairandish secured a silver medal, while Hamidullah Hakimi earned a bronze, rounding out Afghanistan’s six-medal achievement. The entire Afghan delegation consisted of six athletes and one coach, demonstrating remarkable efficiency and focus.

The championship, which ran from May 6 to May 10 in Minsk, Belarus, featured competitors from across Europe and Asia. Despite being one of the smaller teams present, Afghanistan left an outsized impression on the international stage.

What makes this achievement even more notable is the context in which it was earned. Afghan athletes have continued to train and compete in regional and international events despite ongoing economic hardships, limited access to modern facilities, and broader restrictions that have hindered sports development across the country. Their success in Belarus stands as a powerful testament to resilience, dedication, and the unifying spirit of sport.

Officials from the Afghanistan Powerlifting Federation have called on the national government and international sports organizations for greater support, including equipment, coaching resources, and access to more competitions, to help build on this momentum ahead of future championships.

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