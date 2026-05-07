Rashid Khan Tops ICC ODI and T20I Bowling Rankings

Afghanistan’s spin sensation, Rashid Khan, has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in both the ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Bowling Rankings, according to the latest update released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The double accolade reaffirms his status as one of the most lethal bowlers in modern cricket.

In the updated ODI rankings, Rashid leads the bowling chart with 705 rating points, while his supremacy in the T20I format is even more pronounced, as he sits atop with an impressive 753 points. Rashid’s ability to consistently deliver economical spells and take wickets across all conditions has been key to his dominance.

Fellow Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman also features among the elite performers in the shortest format, holding ninth place in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings. Known for his variations and mystery spin, Mujeeb continues to be a vital asset for Afghanistan in global competitions.

Meanwhile, Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has retained his No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s ODI All-Rounder Rankings, further underlining Afghanistan’s rapidly growing stature in world cricket. With a balanced ability to contribute both with bat and ball, Omarzai represents the new depth of talent emerging from the cricketing nation.

Collectively, these rankings reflect Afghanistan’s rise as a formidable force in international cricket, no longer seen as underdogs but as genuine contenders across formats.

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