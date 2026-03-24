US-Israel War on Iran: What’s Happening on Day 25 of Attacks?

As the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran enters its 25th day, the conflict has become a complex web of military escalation, diplomatic maneuvering, and deepening economic fallout. Tuesday was marked by starkly contradictory claims regarding peace talks, continued missile exchanges, and a widening geographical scope of hostilities across the Gulf, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria.

Here is what we know.

The Diplomatic Battle: Claims of Talks vs. Accusations of Deception

A central tension emerged over the possibility of negotiations. US President Donald Trump stated that Washington is holding discussions with Tehran, suggesting that a broader agreement could be reached. However, Iranian officials swiftly and unequivocally rejected these claims, accusing the US of fabricating the narrative to manipulate global markets and buy time for a military buildup.

Trump’s claims: The US president asserted that “Iran means business” and that discussions are ongoing to reach a broader peace agreement.

Iran’s denial: Iranian officials, including leaders within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and parliament, dismissed the statements as “fake news” and a “big lie.” They framed the US overture as a deceptive maneuver aimed at stabilizing volatile oil and financial markets while additional US troops deploy to the region.

Suspicion in Tehran: Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Vall noted that Iranian officials and state media are firmly projecting a “power of defiance.” Deep-seated suspicion toward Washington persists, with Tehran viewing Trump’s claims as tactical “manoeuvring” rather than a genuine diplomatic opening.

Pro-government rallies: Despite heavy rain and the threat of bombardment, large crowds of pro-government demonstrators gathered in Tehran and other cities to denounce the US and Israel, signaling continued domestic support for the regime’s hardline stance.

Military Operations and Strategic Shifts

While diplomatic signals remained mixed, military operations continued unabated, with both sides calibrating their tactics.

US pauses energy strikes: In a significant tactical move, Trump ordered the US military to postpone planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days. The decision followed a weekend ultimatum in which Trump demanded Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, threatening to “obliterate” Iranian energy facilities. The extension of the deadline suggests a calculated pause, potentially to allow diplomatic channels to materialize or to finalize operational plans.

Strait of Hormuz remains closed: Despite the US ultimatum and severe economic repercussions for Asian allies, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Iran’s stance on closing the strategic waterway had not changed.

New Iranian missile barrage: Iran fired a new salvo of missiles at Israel early Tuesday, with the Israeli military confirming the barrage was aimed at the country’s north. Israel’s substantial air defenses were activated to intercept the threat.

Israeli interceptor malfunction: The Israeli military confirmed that a malfunction in its “David’s Sling” aerial interceptor system over the weekend allowed two Iranian ballistic missiles to strike the south of the country, wounding dozens. The incident exposed vulnerabilities in Israel’s multi-layered air defense network.

US political context: Niall Stanage, a White House columnist for The Hill, suggested that Trump may be seeking an “exit ramp” from the conflict, as the war has become domestically unpopular and is causing significant economic pain through rising oil and fuel prices.

The War Expands: From the Gulf to the Levant

The conflict is no longer contained to direct US-Israeli strikes on Iran. It has evolved into a regional conflagration involving Iran-aligned groups and Gulf nations.

In the Gulf: Air Defenses on High Alert

Kuwait: The country’s air defenses responded to multiple incoming missile and drone attacks, with alarms sounding at least seven times in a single night.

Saudi Arabia: The kingdom intercepted approximately 20 drones targeting its Eastern Province, a critical region that houses the majority of its energy and oil facilities.

Bahrain: The Ministry of Interior reported numerous warning alarms over the past 24 hours.

Regional sentiment: Amid the escalating violence, officials and civilians across the Gulf are increasingly pleading for dialogue and de-escalation. In response to the threat, the UK announced it is sending short-range air defense systems to the region to counter Iranian missile attacks.

In Lebanon: A “Significant Escalation”

Israeli attacks hit Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warnings, with Israel stating it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

Al Jazeera’s Obaida Hitto, reporting from Beirut, described a “significant escalation” as Israel expands ground operations and destroys vital infrastructure, including bridges. This strategy is trapping civilians and making it “extremely difficult” for the Lebanese armed forces to deliver humanitarian aid to over one million displaced people.

In Iraq and Syria: A Secondary Battleground

Syria: The Syrian army reported that a missile strike from neighboring Iraq hit one of its bases in the northeast, with an Iraqi official stating a local armed group was behind the attack.

Iraq: The US military launched a strike in Iraq’s Anbar province, targeting the headquarters of an Iran-backed armed group and its senior commander, Saad Dawai.

Battleground dynamics: Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque, reporting from Baghdad, characterized Iraq as a secondary battleground where the US and Iran-backed groups are “battling it out.” He noted the US is engaging in “deliberate but calibrated targets” against leaders of Iran-aligned groups, leaving the Iraqi population caught in the crossfire.

Global Economic Fallout: The Crisis at Hormuz

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz a chokepoint through which approximately 20% of global oil passes continues to reverberate through the global economy, particularly in Asia.

South Korea’s turmoil: South Korea, which relies on the Middle East for over 70 percent of its oil, is facing severe economic disruption. The crisis forced the South Korean prime minister to cancel a trip to China to manage the domestic fallout.

Japan’s energy emergency: Nearly 95 percent of Japan’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, placing the country in a state of energy emergency.

“Economic terrorism”: The chief of the UAE’s state energy company, ADNOC, slammed Tehran’s blockade as “economic terrorism against every nation,” highlighting growing frustration among US Gulf allies who are bearing the economic brunt of the conflict.

Key Developments in the US and Israel

White House walks back deal speculation: Following Trump’s claims of “productive” conversations, the White House pushed back against speculation of an imminent deal. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cautioned that the situation is “fluid” and stated that “speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final.”

Pentagon closes press offices: The US Department of Defense is closing its famous “Correspondents’ Corridor,” relocating press offices to an unnamed annex. The move follows a district court striking down the administration’s new press credential rules.

Threat level raised in Mauritania: The US Embassy in Mauritania issued an elevated threat notice due to a recent threat of “terrorist attacks.”

Trump-Netanyahu call: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump, who believes the military gains against Iran could be converted into a negotiated agreement that protects Israel’s interests.

Regional Diplomacy Amid the Chaos

Pakistani, Iranian leaders speak: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about “the grave situation in the Gulf region,” promising that Pakistan was committed to playing “a constructive role in advancing peace.”

As the conflict enters its 26th day, the disconnect between Washington’s claims of diplomacy and Tehran’s rejection of those claims underscores the volatility of the moment. With the Strait of Hormuz closed, air defenses active across the Gulf, and fighting intensifying in Lebanon and Iraq, the region remains on a knife’s edge, with no clear off-ramp in sight.

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