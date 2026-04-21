Hungary’s Magyar Pledges to Honor ICC Warrant, Creating Tension with Netanyahu Invitation

BUDAPEST – Hungary’s incoming prime minister, Péter Magyar, has declared that his government will enforce any International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, including the one issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The statement marks a sharp reversal from the policies of outgoing nationalist leader Viktor Orbán—even as Magyar simultaneously extended a formal invitation for Netanyahu to visit Budapest later this year.

In 2024, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare. As an ICC member state, Hungary is legally obliged to detain Netanyahu if he enters its territory. Israel has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Magyar a pro-European conservative who recently led his Tisza party to a decisive election victory, ending Orbán’s 16-year rule was asked to clarify his position after news emerged of his phone call with the Israeli leader.

According to an Israeli readout of the call, Magyar invited Netanyahu to Budapest in October for the 70th anniversary of Hungary’s 1956 anti-Soviet uprising. But when pressed, Magyar said he issues such invitations to all heads of state he speaks with. He then emphasized that he had made clear to Netanyahu his intention to halt Hungary’s planned withdrawal from the ICC a process Orbán set in motion last year after hosting Netanyahu in Budapest. That withdrawal had been due to take effect by June 2.

“If someone is a member of the International Criminal Court and a person who is wanted enters our country, then they must be taken into custody,” Magyar told reporters. “I don’t need to spell everything out over the phone. I assume that every head of state and government is familiar with these laws.”

Magyar stressed that his incoming government can halt the withdrawal process before Hungary formally leaves the ICC, reversing Orbán’s previous approach of distancing the country from the court. He added that Hungary would remain committed to its international obligations under the Rome Statute.

The stance could significantly limit Netanyahu’s travel options to EU member states. It remains unclear whether the Israeli prime minister plans to proceed with the October visit, but Magyar’s comments deepen diplomatic tensions. The United States, furious over the ICC warrant for its ally, has slapped sanctions on top ICC judges and prosecutors a move the United Nations has criticized as “reprisals.”

Magyar’s decisive election victory handed his Tisza party a two-thirds parliamentary majority, giving him broad authority to reshape institutions, tackle corruption, and realign Hungary more closely with the European Union. European leaders have welcomed the outcome, raising expectations of a shift in Budapest’s stance on key EU policies and international legal commitments.

For now, however, Magyar’s dual message inviting Netanyahu while vowing to enforce the ICC warrant has left diplomats guessing. “I don’t need to spell everything out over the phone,” Magyar repeated, declining to say explicitly whether he would order an arrest should Netanyahu arrive.

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