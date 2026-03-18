Tajikistan Sends 3,610 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Iran Amid Worsening Regional Crisis

DUSHANBE, March 18, 2026 – By order of President Emomali Rahmon, Tajikistan has dispatched a large convoy of humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the country grapples with mounting civilian casualties and a displacement crisis following weeks of conflict with U.S.-led forces .

The Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the shipment consists of 3,610 tonnes of essential supplies . The convoy of 110 cargo trucks departed on March 18 and includes 45 tonnes of medicines, a large volume of sanitary and hygiene products, children’s clothing, various food products, household items, bedding, tents, and building materials .

“The Tajik humanitarian aid convoy… departed for the Islamic Republic of Iran on March 18 and will soon arrive in this friendly and fraternal country,” the Tajik presidency’s press service stated . The aid underscores the deep linguistic and cultural ties between the two nations and signals regional concern over the widening human cost of the conflict.

A Deepening Humanitarian Catastrophe

The aid arrives as conditions inside Iran deteriorate rapidly. The war, which began on February 28, has led to widespread devastation. According to recent UN and health official figures, the scale of the crisis is immense .

Casualties: More than 1,300 Iranian civilians have been killed, with estimates ranging from 1,200 to 1,400 . The number of injured has surpassed 18,000 . Among the dead are over 180 children, with a particularly tragic strike on a school in the opening hours of the conflict killing at least 165 civilians .

Displacement: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reports that up to 3.2 million people have been temporarily displaced inside Iran . Most are fleeing major urban areas like Tehran toward the north and rural regions. The displacement also affects vulnerable refugee populations, including approximately 1.65 million Afghans long hosted by Iran .

Infrastructure in Ruins: Civilian infrastructure has been severely impacted. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has reported damage to more than 230 health facilities and over 30 medical vehicles . The World Health Organization (WHO) had previously confirmed 18 attacks on healthcare, though broader Iranian assessments show over 54,000 civilian units—including residential, commercial, and school buildings—have been damaged .

International Response and Warnings

The conflict has not only caused immediate death and destruction but is also fueling a secondary crisis of hunger and economic instability. The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the war could push an additional 45 million people into acute hunger by June, as disrupted supply routes and soaring inflation worsen severe pressures .

In response to the escalating needs, UN humanitarians have ramped up efforts, distributing hot meals, hygiene kits, and shelter items across hundreds of collective sites . The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated it is ready to further assist national authorities as the threat to civilians and infrastructure mounts .

While the full impact of the conflict continues to unfold, Tajikistan’s delivery of medicine, food, and shelter materials is expected to offer some relief to displaced families and civilians in urgent need. However, with hostilities ongoing, humanitarian agencies universally warn that the needs will continue to rise sharply in the coming weeks .

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