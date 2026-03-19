Pakistani Missile Strikes Wound Six Civilians in Afghanistan’s Kunar Province

Kabul – At least six civilians were wounded in a series of Pakistani missile strikes targeting multiple districts in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Wednesday, according to local Taliban officials. The attacks mark the latest in an intensifying wave of cross-border violence that continues to impact populated areas.

Ziaur Rahman Spin Ghar, head of the Taliban’s Department of Information and Culture in Kunar, confirmed the casualties, stating that the injured were struck in two separate incidents. He reported that strikes in Asadabad, the provincial capital, and later in the Nari district left six people wounded. All victims have been transported to the Kunar provincial hospital for medical treatment.

According to the Taliban official, the past 24 hours have seen an intense barrage of Pakistani fire. Spin Ghar detailed that 63 missiles struck Nari district, 33 hit Manogai, 13 landed in Sarkani, and six targeted Shultan, in addition to the six strikes on Asadabad. Pakistani military officials have not yet issued a response to the claims.

These missile attacks on the border regions of Kunar have persisted since the recent resurgence of fighting between Pakistani forces and the Taliban. Residents in the affected districts report a growing toll on their communities, with homes being damaged and a pervasive fear that the violence will continue to escalate.

Kunar province, which shares a rugged and porous border with Pakistan, has historically been a flashpoint for cross-border tensions. The challenging terrain has frequently made it a theater for shelling and military operations during periods of strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad, often resulting in civilian displacement and casualties.

The recent weeks have seen a sharp deterioration in relations between the two sides, marked by ground clashes and intensified aerial and missile strikes. Both Pakistan and the Taliban authorities accuse each other of harboring militant groups and failing to secure the volatile frontier, fueling a cycle of insecurity that now threatens to spiral out of control.

The latest bombardment is likely to heighten international and domestic pressure on both governments to de-escalate the conflict, as civilians continue to bear the heaviest cost of the hostilities.

Update: In a subsequent development, officials from both Pakistan and the Taliban have announced a temporary halt to military operations against each other ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The truce follows mediation efforts by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar.

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