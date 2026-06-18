US Naval Forces Lift Blockade on Iranian Ports Following Landmark Truce

CENTCOM confirms the end of maritime restrictions, but warns that US warships will remain on station to monitor compliance.

WASHINGTON / TEHRAN – The United States military officially lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports on Thursday, ending a tense, two-month interdiction campaign that had effectively choked maritime trade in and out of the Islamic Republic. The move marks the most tangible shift in US-Iranian relations since the outbreak of hostilities, and follows the signing of a preliminary agreement between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a terse statement posted to social media platform X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that “all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas” is now permitted to proceed without interference. However, the command struck a cautious note, adding that American warships “will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to,” signaling that the US retains a significant deterrent presence in the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

A Fragile Opening

The blockade was initially imposed by the US Navy in late March, shortly after Iranian forces moved to restrict access to the Strait of Hormuz a critical chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world’s petroleum passes at the onset of the conflict. The US response, framed as a self-defense measure to ensure freedom of navigation, had severely curtailed Iranian oil exports and humanitarian shipments alike, exacerbating existing economic strains on the Iranian populace.

The decision to stand down the blockade follows a high-stakes phone call and subsequent signing ceremony between President Trump and President Pezeshkian, which occurred earlier this week. While the precise text of the accord remains confidential, CENTCOM’s announcement confirms that the truce includes a 60-day cooling-off period, during which both nations are expected to engage in broader negotiations. Chief among the agenda items is Iran’s nuclear program, which has long been a source of friction between the two adversaries, alongside potential discussions on regional security and prisoner exchanges.

Partial Resumption of Traffic

US Vice President JD Vance, speaking to reporters ahead of a planned diplomatic trip, confirmed that the naval stand-down has already allowed at least a dozen cargo and tanker vessels to transit through the strait since the agreement was signed. For context, Lloyd’s List, the international shipping journal, reported that under normal pre-war conditions, the waterway handled approximately 120 transits per day a figure that underscores the profound economic disruption caused by the months-long confrontation.

Divergent Timetables and Unanswered Questions

Diplomatic uncertainty persists, however. Vice President Vance indicated that he intends to travel to Switzerland for “technical negotiations” with Iranian officials “this weekend,” though he clarified that the departure date is not fixed and “could change” based on logistical and security assessments. He had previously suggested a Friday departure, but later walked back that timeline.

Meanwhile, on the Iranian side, state-affiliated media have offered a conspicuously cautious response. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that “nothing has been confirmed” regarding the composition or travel itinerary of the Iranian delegation bound for Switzerland, suggesting either internal hesitancy, last-minute procedural delays, or a deliberate strategy to manage domestic expectations in Tehran.

What Comes Next

The 60-day window now opens a fragile chapter of diplomacy. While the lifting of the blockade is a significant goodwill gesture, both capitals have signaled that deeper trust remains elusive. The US warships lingering in the region serve as a tacit warning that any violation of the truce, whether through renewed nuclear enrichment or harassment of commercial shipping, could swiftly reverse the gains of the past week.

For now, the waters of the Persian Gulf are flowing again but the geopolitical currents remain treacherous, and the coming weeks will test whether this temporary pause in hostilities can evolve into a more durable détente.

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