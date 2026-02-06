World Economic Forum Launches Independent Probe into CEO’s Contacts with Jeffrey Epstein

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced the initiation of an independent investigation into its President, Børge Brende, following disclosures that reveal a series of prior interactions with the convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. The decision, confirmed by the organization on Thursday, underscores mounting scrutiny over the associations of global elites with Epstein in the years preceding his 2019 arrest and death.

According to a statement from the Geneva-based body, which convenes the annual Davos summit of political and business leaders, the probe was prompted by recent document releases from the U.S. Justice Department. These records indicate that Brende attended three business dinners with Epstein and maintained additional contact via email and text message. The nature and content of these communications have not been publicly detailed.

“In light of these interactions, the Governing Board requested the Audit and Risk Committee to look into the matter, which subsequently decided to initiate an independent review,” the WEF stated. “This decision underscores the Forum’s commitment to transparency and maintaining its integrity.”

Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister and managing director at the World Economic Forum since 2017, has not been accused of any illegal activity. The investigation aims to clarify the extent, context, and purpose of his engagements with Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 for soliciting a minor and faced new trafficking charges before his death.

The move reflects heightened sensitivity within leading institutions regarding associations with Epstein, whose network exposed deep ties to influential figures in politics, academia, finance, and philanthropy. Several high-profile leaders, including former directors of the MIT Media Lab and executives at JPMorgan Chase, have faced similar examinations over their links to the disgraced financier.

In its declaration, the WEF emphasized its “zero-tolerance policy for the abhorrent crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein” and noted that the independent review would be thorough and impartial. The findings, once completed, will be presented to the Forum’s Governing Board, though it remains unclear whether they will be made public.

The announcement arrives as the World Economic Forum continues to position itself as a key arbiter of global ethical and governance standards, advocating for stakeholder capitalism and responsible leadership. How the organization handles this internal review may impact its credibility among international partners and the broader public.

Observers note that the probe also highlights ongoing legal and reputational reverberations from the Epstein case, which continues to ensnare institutions and individuals years after his death, challenging them to reconcile past affiliations with present-day values.

