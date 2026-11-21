Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed strong disapproval of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “friend.” This reaction comes in the wake of intensified military actions by Russia, described as the largest attacks on Ukraine this year.

Trump’s remarks, made during a public appearance, have drawn criticism as Ukraine continues to face significant aggression from Russian forces. Zelensky’s response underscores the ongoing tensions and the critical situation in Ukraine, where the conflict has escalated in recent weeks.

As the situation develops, Zelensky’s condemnation highlights the stark contrast between the views of current Ukrainian leadership and those of Trump regarding relations with Russia. The Ukrainian president’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among Ukrainian officials who view Putin’s actions as aggressive and detrimental to regional stability.