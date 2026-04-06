10 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Afghan Forces’ Attack in Khost Province

At least 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a retaliatory strike carried out by Afghan forces on a Pakistani military outpost along the Durand Line in the Tani district of southeastern Khost Province, according to security sources on Monday.

Sources said the operation took place late Sunday night in the Warzhali area of Tani District, where Afghan forces reportedly launched a coordinated assault on the Pakistani position. The military post was said to have been heavily damaged or destroyed during the fighting.

According to the same sources, Afghan forces recovered the body of one Pakistani soldier from the scene, while a total of 10 soldiers were confirmed killed in the strike. There has been no immediate official confirmation from Pakistani authorities regarding the casualties.

Officials indicated that the attack was carried out in retaliation for what Afghan sources described as repeated cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces. These incidents, they claim, have frequently struck civilian homes in border areas, resulting in casualties and displacement among local populations.

The situation along the Durand Line has remained tense in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations and targeting civilians. Analysts warn that continued clashes could further destabilize already fragile relations between the two neighboring countries.

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