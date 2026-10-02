UN Rights Rapporteur Calls for Accountability Over Airstrikes in Kunar and Helmand

KABUL — Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, has called for accountability following airstrikes in Kunar and Helmand provinces that killed civilians, the majority of them children.

In a post on X on Thursday, October 1, Bennett said Pakistani military forces had carried out the airstrikes the previous night, resulting in civilian casualties. He questioned whether the incident stemmed from “incompetence, negligence, or something worse.”

“Whatever the case, there is no justification for causing such irreparable harm to civilians,” Bennett said, adding that the attacks appeared to violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law. He stressed that those responsible must be held accountable and that victims and their families have a right to truth, justice, and reparations.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed and nine others injured in the airstrikes in Kunar and Helmand, with most of those killed being children. The UN mission called for de-escalation, dialogue, respect for international law, and measures to prevent further civilian harm. UNAMA also reiterated that all parties must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure in the conduct of military operations.

The Taliban government had earlier reported that nine people, including women and children, were killed and 11 others injured. Its spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said three houses were destroyed in the strikes and condemned the attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Pakistan said its forces had targeted militant hideouts at two locations based on what it described as “credible intelligence,” claiming that 22 militants were killed and weapons and ammunition were destroyed. Pakistani officials have not commented on the reports of civilian casualties.

The conflicting casualty figures could not be independently verified. The discrepancy between the accounts particularly the classification of those killed as militants versus civilians underscores the persistent challenge of verifying claims in a region with limited independent access and monitoring.

The airstrikes mark a further escalation in cross-border tensions and raise fresh concerns about the protection of civilians in Afghanistan, where humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of the growing risks faced by ordinary Afghans amid ongoing violence and instability.

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