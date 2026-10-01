UNAMA acting chief visits Islam Qala border to assess support for returnees

Georgette Gagnon, the acting head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), visited western Afghanistan, including the Islam Qala border crossing, to assess humanitarian assistance and support being provided to Afghan returnees arriving from neighboring Iran.

During the visit, Gagnon observed UN-supported efforts at one of Afghanistan’s main border crossings, where large numbers of Afghans continue to return from Iran. The visit focused on the conditions facing returnees and the assistance available to help them manage their immediate needs after crossing into Afghanistan.

The United Nations has warned that the scale of returns is placing significant pressure on humanitarian services and communities in Afghanistan, where many returnees require assistance with transportation, food, shelter, health care, documentation and other basic services.

Earlier this year, the UN launched a $529 million response plan to support around 2.7 million Afghans expected to return from Iran and Pakistan between April and December 2026. The plan seeks to provide assistance to returnees while also supporting host communities and strengthening services in areas receiving large numbers of people.

Islam Qala, in Herat province, is one of the major entry points for Afghans returning from Iran. Humanitarian agencies have been working at the crossing and in nearby reception areas to help new arrivals register, access essential services and continue their journeys to their home communities.

The UN has emphasized the need for sustained international support as the number of returnees increases. Beyond immediate humanitarian assistance, agencies are also focusing on longer-term needs, including access to livelihoods, housing, education and basic services, particularly for vulnerable families and communities already facing significant economic and humanitarian challenges.

Gagnon’s visit comes as the UN and its humanitarian partners continue to monitor the scale and pace of returns and coordinate assistance along Afghanistan’s major border crossings. The mission is intended to help assess gaps in the response and ensure that support reaches returnees and communities affected by the influx.

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