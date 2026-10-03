Rashid Khan Plans to Build Cricket Academy and Stadium in Nangarhar

NANGARHAR, Afghanistan — Afghan national cricket team star and Afghan Wireless Brand Ambassador Rashid Khan has announced plans to establish a major cricket academy and stadium in eastern Nangarhar province, his home region.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) office in eastern Afghanistan, Rashid Khan outlined his vision for developing cricket infrastructure in the province. He said building a well-equipped cricket ground and a large academy in Nangarhar is one of his key plans and that he intends to begin the project after completing his other commitments.

“It is my dream to have a good cricket ground in my home province, Nangarhar. I have it in mind. Once I am done with my other work, I will undertake the construction of a large academy and a cricket ground in Nangarhar,” Rashid Khan said.

The cricket star, who has represented Afghanistan on the international stage and earned recognition as one of the world’s top cricketers, also shared his ambitions for the national team. He said his biggest dream is to help Afghanistan win the Cricket World Cup.

“My biggest dream is for us to win the World Cup for Afghanistan. It would be a great honor for us,” he said.

AWCC Officials Praise Partnership

Meanwhile, AWCC officials in the east thanked Rashid Khan for his cooperation with the company and for choosing Afghan Wireless as his commercial partner. Ataullah Sahel, head of AWCC in the eastern zone, spoke highly of the partnership.

“Rashid Khan has been the brand ambassador of Afghan Wireless for about two or two and a half years. It was the dream of Afghan Wireless leadership and employees to have national player Rashid Khan as our brand ambassador,” Sahel said.

The press conference was also attended by the head of Nangarhar’s Telecommunications and Information Technology Department, the head of the Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) in the eastern zone, and officials from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Significance for Afghan Cricket

Rashid Khan’s announcement represents a significant development for cricket in Afghanistan, particularly for the eastern region. The proposed academy and stadium would provide young cricketers in Nangarhar with improved training facilities and opportunities to develop their skills. Such infrastructure could help cultivate the next generation of Afghan cricket talent and further strengthen the country’s growing reputation in the sport.

The initiative also highlights Rashid Khan’s commitment to giving back to his home province and contributing to the development of cricket at the grassroots level in Afghanistan.

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