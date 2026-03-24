Afghanistan Trade in Crisis: 10,000 Containers Stranded in UAE as Regional Tensions Escalate

KABUL – A widening conflict in the Middle East has dealt a severe blow to Afghanistan’s already fragile economy, with an estimated 10,000 containers carrying vital transit goods stranded at Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates. Traders and officials report that escalating hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel have paralyzed a critical supply chain upon which the landlocked nation heavily depends.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) confirmed that cargo ships carrying Afghan goods are stuck at the port and in surrounding waters, leaving millions of dollars in imports in limbo. Business owners warn of mounting financial losses, supply shortages, and imminent price hikes as the standoff continues.

Thousands of Containers Delayed, Losses Mount

Khan Jan Alokozai, an adviser to the ACCI, told Radio Free Europe on Monday (March 23) that while more than 2,000 of the stranded containers have been cleared and transported to Afghanistan in recent weeks, the vast majority thousands more remain trapped.

“These are not just numbers; they are essential supplies,” Alokozai said. “The delay is translating into heavy financial losses for importers, and ultimately, the Afghan consumer will bear the cost.”

Most of the stranded cargo consists of food items, non-food consumer goods, and raw materials intended for local factories. Economists warn that a prolonged delay could lead to production halts in manufacturing sectors and exacerbate existing food insecurity.

Regional Conflict Disrupts Key Maritime Corridors

The disruption comes as Afghanistan’s trade networks face compounding crises. The ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, coupled with Israeli military actions and threats to regional energy infrastructure, has introduced unprecedented volatility across critical maritime corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf. These developments have led to soaring insurance premiums, rerouted shipping lanes, and extended delays at major transshipment hubs.

Business representatives noted that many of the stranded shipments had already been rerouted to the UAE after facing severe disruptions at Pakistani ports such as Karachi and Port Qasim. Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over trade documentation, security issues, and border management have in recent months restricted access to those key entry points, forcing traders to seek alternative, longer routes through Iran and the UAE.

Economic Vulnerability Exposed

Afghanistan, which imports the vast majority of its goods, remains acutely vulnerable to external shocks. Economists caution that prolonged instability in regional trade routes will likely fuel inflation, strain the local currency, and drive up the cost of essential goods such as flour, cooking oil, and medicine.

“The country is import-dependent, and its logistics chain has no buffer,” said a Kabul-based economist. “Any sustained blockage in the UAE or Iranian ports will directly translate into higher prices and currency depreciation, adding to the population’s economic hardship.”

Major transit hubs in Iran, including the port of Chabahar, and the UAE’s Jebel Ali a key gateway for Afghan trade are vital to the country’s supply chain. With regional conflict intensifying and traditional routes under pressure, Afghanistan’s trading sector finds itself caught between geopolitical rivalries beyond its control.

Outlook

As tensions in the Middle East show no immediate signs of de-escalation, Afghan traders and businesses are bracing for continued uncertainty. The crisis underscores the fragility of Afghanistan’s trade infrastructure and its deep exposure to shifting geopolitical dynamics across the region. Without swift diplomatic interventions or alternative logistical solutions, the country faces mounting economic pressure that threatens to disrupt markets and deepen the cost-of-living crisis for millions.

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