Clashes Resume in Zabul Province as Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire Ends

Clashes have resumed along the Pakistan Afghanistan border in Zabul Province following the expiration of a four-day unilateral ceasefire declared by Pakistan, according to local sources.

The fighting broke out late in the Shamulzai district after Pakistani border forces carried out artillery shelling on residential areas, prompting a retaliatory response from Afghan Taliban forces. The exchange lasted approximately two hours, with mortar shells reportedly striking homes in border communities. Casualty figures and the extent of material damage remain unclear.

This marks the first major clash reported since the ceasefire concluded, despite both sides having previously accused each other of violating the truce while it was still in place.

The temporary ceasefire had been announced by Pakistan as a measure to de-escalate tensions following weeks of intensifying cross-border strikes and security incidents. However, the resumption of hostilities underscores the fragility of such arrangements in a region long plagued by mistrust and sporadic violence.

In a related development, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed that Pakistan remains committed to eliminating terrorism, emphasizing that security operations will continue regardless of temporary ceasefires or ongoing regional tensions. He further stated that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to safeguard national security, warning that any cross-border threats would be met with a firm response.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly alleged that militant groups operate from Afghan territory a claim consistently denied by Taliban authorities in Kabul.

With clashes continuing after the ceasefire’s end, the risk of further escalation remains high, fueling concerns over instability and the safety of civilians living in the volatile border region.

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