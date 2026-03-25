UN Expert Calls for Independent Probe into Kabul Hospital Airstrike, Citing Civilian Casualties

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, has called for an urgent, independent, and transparent investigation into a deadly airstrike on the “Omid” drug rehabilitation hospital in eastern Kabul. The strike, which occurred on March 16, has drawn international condemnation amid escalating cross-border hostilities between Pakistani forces and Afghan Taliban authorities.

In a statement, Bennett emphasized that any investigation must adhere to international law and uphold civilian protection standards. He further stressed the importance of accountability, urging that those responsible for the attack be held liable. In a post on the social media platform X, Bennett also appealed to both sides of the conflict to agree to a permanent ceasefire to prevent further loss of civilian life.

The airstrike on the Omid facility, located in Kabul’s 9th police district, resulted in significant casualties. According to reports, at least 400 people were killed and approximately 250 others were injured. UN human rights officials condemned the attack, expressing their deepest condolences to the victims’ families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. They reiterated that all parties are obligated to respect international humanitarian and human rights law.

The attack is part of a broader pattern of escalating violence. Over the past month, Pakistani forces have conducted airstrikes in more than ten Afghan provinces, including Kabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, and Panjshir. Pakistani officials have framed the operations as counter-terrorism measures targeting militant infrastructure linked to cross-border attacks. In response, Taliban authorities have signaled potential retaliatory actions, heightening regional tensions.

The broader conflict has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis. Previous UN statements note that recent cross-border clashes have displaced over 115,000 civilians. Between February 26 and the present, airstrikes and border skirmishes have resulted in at least 289 civilian casualties across Afghanistan 76 deaths and 213 injuries with extensive damage reported to medical facilities, homes, markets, schools, and key trade routes.

UN human rights experts are calling for full transparency and accountability from all parties involved. They stress that an immediate cessation of violence is essential to protect civilians and that adherence to international legal standards remains a prerequisite for long-term peace and regional stability in Afghanistan.

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