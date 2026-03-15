Kabul Claims 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Cross-Border Attacks

The Taliban’s Defense Ministry in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for deadly cross-border attacks that it says killed 14 Pakistani soldiers, marking a significant escalation in hostilities between the two neighbors. The operation, detailed in a statement released on Saturday, was framed as direct retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan territory.

According to the ministry’s statement, its forces targeted Pakistani military positions along the disputed Durand Line border, specifically in regions opposite Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar. These areas have become flashpoints in the rapidly deteriorating relationship between the interim Taliban administration in Kabul and the Pakistani government.

A spokesman for the Taliban’s Defense Ministry provided further details on the clashes, claiming that in addition to the 14 fatalities, 11 Pakistani soldiers were wounded. In a bold assertion of tactical success, the statement also reported that Taliban forces had successfully captured one Pakistani military outpost during the operation.

Official Responses and a Contrasting Narrative

As of now, Pakistani military and government officials have not confirmed the specific casualty figures or the loss of a border post as reported by the Taliban. However, Pakistani authorities have acknowledged that Taliban forces have conducted drone attacks and cross-border fire inside Pakistani territory. In response to these incursions, Pakistani political leadership has voiced strong condemnation.

President Asif Ali Zardari denounced the drone attacks, characterizing them as a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. His office signaled that such actions would be met with a serious response, though specific retaliatory measures were not detailed.

Context: Escalating Tensions and Airstrikes

The weekend clashes are the latest and most violent episode in a cycle of accusation and retaliation. They follow Pakistani airstrikes carried out in the early hours of Friday, which targeted what Islamabad described as militant hideouts. Taliban officials, however, maintain that the airstrikes struck multiple Afghan provinces—including Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika, and Paktia—and resulted in the deaths of several civilians.

The relationship between Pakistan and the Taliban administration has been fraught with deep mistrust since the latter’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad accuses the Taliban of harboring militant groups, particularly the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, who launch attacks on Pakistani soil from safe havens in Afghanistan. The Taliban government in Kabul denies these allegations and, in turn, accuses Pakistan of violating its airspace and failing to prevent cross-border shelling.

Regional Implications

The recent exchanges underscore the fragile and volatile security situation along the approximately 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier. The Durand Line, the de facto border, is itself a source of historical contention and is not formally recognized by the Afghan government.

With both sides now engaging in direct military action—from airstrikes to ground operations—the risk of a wider conflict is growing. Continued confrontations threaten not only bilateral relations but also the stability of the wider region, potentially creating a vacuum that could be exploited by various militant factions operating on both sides of the border. The international community is watching the escalating tensions with concern, as a full-blown conflict between the two neighbors would have devastating consequences for regional security.

Donate Here