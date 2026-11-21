Fukushima Prefecture officials have reported that National Route 459 has been closed due to fallen trees caused by wet snow starting from the 20th of this month. The closure affects approximately 18 kilometers between Inawashiro Town and Kitashiobara Village.

As a result of this road blockage, 514 households, comprising 948 residents, are currently isolated. Local authorities are working to clear the debris and restore access as soon as possible.

The situation has raised concerns among residents regarding the availability of essential supplies and emergency services. Authorities have advised the affected residents to stay indoors and await further updates on the road conditions.

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