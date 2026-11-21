The NASDAQ stock index experienced a significant drop of over 5% on November 20, driven by widespread sell orders amid growing uncertainty surrounding policies related to artificial intelligence (AI). This decline reflects a broader trend in the New York stock market, where concerns about the future direction of AI regulations have led to increased volatility.

Reports indicate that the market’s reaction was influenced by fears that regulatory measures could impact the technology sector, which is heavily represented in the NASDAQ index. The sell-off resulted in a staggering loss of approximately $4 trillion in market capitalization this week alone.

As investors grapple with the implications of potential AI regulations, analysts are closely monitoring the situation for further developments. The tech-heavy index’s sharp decline highlights the fragility of market confidence in the face of regulatory uncertainties.

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