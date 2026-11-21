Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asserted that the Crimean Bridge will not withstand attacks, emphasizing that it is a legitimate target for Ukraine. In an interview with NBC News, Zelensky stated that the bridge, which connects the annexed Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia, is part of Ukraine’s response to ongoing Russian aggression.

Zelensky’s comments come as tensions continue to escalate in the region, with Ukraine seeking to reclaim territories occupied by Russia. He reiterated that the peninsula is under illegal occupation and that Ukraine is compelled to defend itself against the aggressor.

The Crimean Bridge has been a significant symbol of Russian control over Crimea since its construction in 2018, and its strategic importance has made it a focal point in the conflict. Zelensky’s remarks highlight Ukraine’s stance that any infrastructure supporting the occupation is a valid military target.