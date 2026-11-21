The Taliban government in Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of providing support and shelter to armed resistance groups opposing its rule. These allegations have surfaced amid increasing tensions between the two neighboring countries, potentially exacerbating existing diplomatic strains.

The claims from the Taliban highlight a growing rift in relations, as both nations navigate a complex political landscape following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. The accusations suggest that Pakistan may be backing factions that challenge the Taliban’s authority, a move that could have significant implications for regional stability.

As the situation develops, it remains unclear how these allegations will affect the already fragile relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, as any escalation could lead to broader conflicts in the region.