Victoria police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who is accused of orchestrating a series of violent crimes, including arsons and a kidnapping, during the ongoing disputes in Melbourne’s hospitality industry.

The teenager, who allegedly used the username ‘Onepercent’ on the encrypted messaging app Signal, is said to have directed others to carry out these criminal activities. The police claim that these incidents are part of the broader context of conflict within the hospitality sector in Melbourne.

Among the alleged crimes is a kidnapping that reportedly resulted in the partial amputation of a victim’s finger. The police have not disclosed specific details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The boy was taken into custody on Friday afternoon as part of an investigation into these serious allegations. Authorities are continuing to probe the extent of his involvement and the network of individuals he communicated with.

As the investigation unfolds, police have emphasized the seriousness of the crimes linked to the hospitality wars, which have seen increasing tensions and violence in recent months.