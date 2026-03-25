Spanish PM warns Middle East conflict ‘far worse’ than Iraq war in 2003

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned Wednesday that the ongoing Middle East conflict presents a “far worse” scenario than the 2003 invasion of Iraq, as his government continues to resist U.S. pressure to support military action against Iran.

“This is not the same scenario as the illegal war in Iraq. We are facing something far worse. Much worse. With a potential impact that is far broader and far deeper,” Sánchez told parliament.

“This time, it’s an absurd and illegal war. A cruel one that sets us back from achieving our economic, social, and environmental goals,” he added.

The Socialist leader has rejected Washington’s requests to use Spanish military bases for operations against Iran, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to cut trade ties with Spain in response.

Sánchez argued that the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq failed to achieve its stated objectives and instead worsened living conditions for ordinary people. He warned that military strikes on Iran could have similarly devastating economic consequences for millions across the region.

His reference to Iraq is likely to resonate with Spanish voters. The conservative Popular Party (PP), which was in power at the time, faced widespread public opposition and mass protests over its support for the Iraq war.

A poll published earlier this month in the daily newspaper El País found that a majority of Spaniards 53.2 percent back Sánchez’s decision to deny the United States access to the naval base in Rota and the Morón airbase for strikes against Iran.

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