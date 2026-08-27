Afghanistan in the New American Calculus

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann’s recent remarks regarding the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul have renewed discussion about the future trajectory of U.S.-Afghan relations.

The significance of Neumann’s comments lies partly in his extensive experience with Afghanistan and partly in the broader geopolitical context in which they were made. The United States is reassessing its strategic priorities at a time of continuing instability in the Middle East, intensifying competition among major powers, and expanding Russian and Chinese engagement across Asia.

Neumann did not present the reopening of the embassy as an imminent or automatic development. Rather, he linked such a possibility to tangible changes in Taliban policies, particularly concerning women’s rights and girls’ education, as well as security and counterterrorism concerns. His remarks should therefore be understood cautiously not as an announcement of a U.S. policy decision, but as a possible indication of renewed discussion in Washington about moving from isolation toward a more conditional form of engagement.

From Estrangement to Managing the Relationship

The closure of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul should not be equated with a complete rupture in U.S.-Afghan relations. Since the American withdrawal in 2021, indirect channels of communication between Washington and Kabul have remained open, with Qatar playing an important role in facilitating dialogue on a range of issues.

Consequently, should Washington eventually decide to reopen its embassy, the move would not necessarily represent an abrupt transition from isolation to full normalization. It could instead constitute a new phase in an engagement process that has already continued through indirect channels.

Such engagement could involve reciprocal steps on security, counterterrorism, humanitarian affairs, economic cooperation, political issues, women’s rights, and girls’ education.

Afghanistan in the New American Strategic Calculus

The discussion comes at a time when Washington is recalibrating its strategic priorities. The reduced prominence of Afghanistan in the United States’ publicly articulated strategic priorities does not necessarily mean that American interests in the country have disappeared. Rather, it may signal a shift in the instruments through which those interests are pursued.

If Washington no longer considers a military presence necessary to protect its interests in Afghanistan, diplomatic, political, economic, and intelligence tools may assume greater importance.

This could represent a gradual transition:

from military presence to diplomatic presence; from managing war to managing interests; and from attempting to reshape political realities to engaging with them pragmatically.

Afghanistan’s Geopolitical Position and Russian-Chinese Competition

Afghanistan retains a geopolitical significance that extends well beyond its borders. It lies at the intersection of China, Central Asia, Pakistan, Iran, and the Indian subcontinent, while offering potential links to emerging trade, energy, and transportation corridors and possessing substantial mineral resources.

In recent years, Russia, China, and several regional states have expanded their engagement with Kabul. China’s approach combines security and economic considerations, while Russia’s engagement is closely linked to Central Asian security and concerns about militant groups and regional instability.

For Washington, therefore, a complete diplomatic absence could limit its ability to understand and respond to these evolving dynamics. This does not necessarily imply a military contest with Moscow or Beijing. Instead, it could encourage greater reliance on diplomatic, political, economic, and intelligence engagement.

The Middle East and the Gulf: A Broader Geopolitical Dimension

The future of U.S.-Afghan relations cannot be considered separately from developments in the Middle East. Tensions involving Iran and the Gulf, energy security, instability around the Red Sea, and the restructuring of regional power balances have broader implications for Afghanistan’s strategic environment.

The role of the Gulf states particularly Qatar and the United Arab Emirates has consequently become increasingly important.

Qatar has emerged as a significant channel for mediation and political communication between Washington and the Taliban. The UAE, meanwhile, has developed a more practical and multidimensional relationship with Kabul encompassing diplomatic, economic, logistical, and humanitarian engagement.

This role became particularly visible in March 2026 in the case of American citizen Dennis Coyle, when Abu Dhabi helped facilitate his transfer following his release by the Taliban. Washington subsequently expressed its appreciation to both the UAE and Qatar for their respective roles in the process.

The two countries can therefore be viewed as playing distinct but potentially complementary roles: Qatar as an important channel for mediation and political communication, and the UAE as a model of practical engagement across diplomatic, economic, logistical, and humanitarian spheres.

Women’s Rights and Girls’ Education

Women’s rights and girls’ education remain central to any discussion of potential progress in U.S.-Afghan relations. It is difficult to envisage full American normalization without meaningful and verifiable changes in these areas.

From a strategic perspective, however, these issues could become part of a gradual process of negotiation rather than an absolute barrier to communication. Between complete isolation and full normalization lies a substantial space for conditional engagement, in which diplomatic progress is linked to specific, measurable, and reciprocal steps.

Such a process would also require political flexibility from the Taliban if they seek to expand Afghanistan’s international relations and reduce its diplomatic isolation.

Toward a Mutual Reassessment of Relations?

The environment that shaped U.S.-Afghan relations after 2021 has changed considerably. Washington is reassessing its global priorities; the Taliban have consolidated their control over Afghanistan; Russia and China have expanded their engagement; and diplomatic channels between Kabul and the international community have remained active, with Qatar and the UAE playing particularly important roles.

This changing environment may create an opportunity for both Washington and Kabul to reassess their relationship on the basis of practical interests, mutual necessity, and political realism.

If the United States were eventually to reopen its embassy in Kabul, it would not necessarily represent a return to the pre-2021 relationship. It could instead mark the emergence of a fundamentally different model:

diplomatic presence rather than military deployment; conditional engagement rather than comprehensive isolation; and management of differences rather than permanent rupture.

From this perspective, the central question is no longer simply whether Washington will reopen its embassy in Kabul. The more consequential question is whether the United States and Afghanistan are entering a new phase in which their relationship can be redefined around mutual interests, gradual engagement, and political pragmatism.

Neumann’s remarks may ultimately prove to be a personal assessment rather than an indication of imminent policy change. Nevertheless, viewed within the broader regional and international context, they merit attention as a possible signal of renewed debate over the future direction of U.S. policy toward Afghanistan.

The original Arabic version of this article was published by Ain Al-Akhbariya (UAE).

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