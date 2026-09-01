The Gulf Between Strategic Patience with Iran and a Distinctive Partnership with Washington

The Gulf Between Strategic Patience with Iran and a Distinctive Partnership with Washington

August 31, 2026

Toward a New Regional Balance Built on Multiple Partnerships

By Dr. Ubaidullah Burhani

The Arab Gulf is entering a critical phase in which national security interests are increasingly intertwined with rapidly shifting geopolitical realities across the Middle East.

Gulf states face a delicate strategic equation. They remain deeply committed to their security partnerships with the United States, while simultaneously seeking to manage relations with Iran through dialogue, de escalation and carefully calibrated engagement. Far from being contradictory, these policies reflect a pragmatic approach aimed at reducing risks while protecting national interests.

The Gulf’s approach toward Iran can best be described as strategic patience. This does not mean tolerating threats or overlooking Iran’s regional activities. Rather, it reflects a calculation that containment, deterrence and diplomacy can sometimes serve Gulf interests more effectively than direct confrontation particularly when the costs of escalation could far exceed its potential gains.

Any major conflict with Iran would not remain confined to the battlefield. Its consequences could quickly spread across energy markets, global trade, maritime routes, critical infrastructure and regional economies. For Gulf states, preventing such a scenario is therefore not simply a diplomatic preference; it is a core national-security imperative.

At the same time, Washington remains the Gulf’s most consequential security partner. American military capabilities, intelligence cooperation, air and missile defense systems, maritime security, advanced technology and strategic deterrence provide a security architecture that no other external power can realistically replace in the foreseeable future.

For this reason, the Gulf-American relationship remains one of the principal pillars of regional stability.

Yet the Gulf states are also increasingly aware that long-term security cannot rest entirely on dependence on a single external power. This explains their growing engagement with China, India, Türkiye, Pakistan, Europe and other international partners.

This diversification should not automatically be interpreted as a retreat from Washington. It is better understood as an effort to expand strategic options, distribute risks and increase the Gulf’s room for maneuver.

From Security Dependence to Shared Responsibility

The future of Gulf security will depend not only on the strength of American commitments, but also on the ability of Gulf states to develop their own defense capabilities and institutional resilience.

A durable security partnership requires a greater degree of burden-sharing. The United States can continue to provide critical capabilities in deterrence, intelligence, advanced defense systems and maritime security, while Gulf states strengthen their capacity to protect their borders, critical infrastructure, airspace, territorial waters and strategic economic assets.

This is not a substitute for the American role. On the contrary, stronger Gulf capabilities would make the American partnership more sustainable and more effective.

The objective should therefore be a gradual transition from a model based primarily on external protection toward one based on strategic partnership and shared security responsibility.

The stronger Gulf states become in defending themselves, the stronger their position will be within their partnerships including their partnership with Washington.

From an American-Centered Gulf to a Multi-Partner Gulf

The Gulf is gradually moving from a model of dependence on a single strategic partner toward a more diversified system of partnerships.

The United States will remain the principal external security partner, but economic, diplomatic and technological relationships with China, India, Türkiye, Pakistan and Europe will continue to expand.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are pursuing broader strategic diversification while seeking to protect economic transformation and national development. Qatar and Oman, meanwhile, have increasingly positioned themselves as diplomatic intermediaries, demonstrating how mediation and dialogue can themselves become instruments of national and regional security.

This emerging model does not necessarily weaken traditional alliances. It gives Gulf states greater strategic flexibility.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the heart of this equation. It is far more than a maritime passage in the Gulf; it is one of the world’s most strategically important chokepoints, linking regional stability to global energy supplies and international commerce.

Freedom of navigation through the Strait is therefore not merely a Gulf concern. It is a shared strategic interest of Gulf states, the United States and major economic powers around the world.

At the same time, Gulf states have strong incentives to develop alternative ports, logistics networks and energy corridors capable of reducing the risks associated with dependence on a single strategic maritime route.

Iran and the Logic of Managed Competition

Iran faces its own strategic dilemma.

Tehran seeks to preserve its regional influence and protect its national interests, but prolonged confrontation with its neighbors carries substantial economic and political costs. This creates space for diplomacy, regional mediation and confidence-building measures.

Maintaining communication channels is particularly important because even limited crises can escalate rapidly through miscalculation, especially in an environment where military forces operate in close proximity and multiple actors are involved.

The Gulf states therefore have little interest in becoming direct participants in an American-Iranian war. But avoiding war does not mean abandoning deterrence or accepting threats to sovereignty.

The more realistic approach is a combination of defensive deterrence and diplomatic engagement: maintaining sufficient strength to discourage aggression while preserving channels through which disputes can be managed before they become wars.

Three Possible Regional Trajectories

The region appears to face three broad possibilities.

The first is the emergence of gradual understandings that reduce tensions and establish mechanisms for managing disputes.

The second is the continuation of strategic competition and mutual deterrence without a full-scale regional war.

The third is renewed escalation if diplomatic channels fail and existing tensions become increasingly difficult to manage.

Of these, the second scenario—managed competition combined with sustained communication—may prove the most durable.

No major regional actor can easily absorb the economic, political and security costs of a prolonged war. The rational strategic objective is therefore not necessarily to eliminate competition, but to prevent competition from becoming catastrophic.

Conclusion: The Gulf’s Opportunity to Shape the Regional Order

The Gulf does not face a simple choice between Washington and Tehran.

Its real challenge is more sophisticated: how to preserve its security, deepen its partnership with the United States and expand its strategic autonomy without becoming an arena for conflicts driven by others.

For the foreseeable future, the United States will remain an indispensable pillar of Gulf security. Its military reach, technological capabilities, intelligence networks, maritime presence and advanced defense systems are difficult to replicate.

But strategic partnership with Washington does not preclude dialogue with Tehran. Nor does engagement with China, India, Türkiye, Pakistan or Europe necessarily constitute a departure from the United States.

The emerging Gulf strategy is instead one of diversification without abandonment, deterrence without unnecessary confrontation, and diplomacy without strategic naivety.

Ultimately, Gulf power will not be measured only by wealth, military capabilities or technological advancement. It will also be measured by the ability to convert partnerships into strategic balance, balance into stability, and stability into sustainable development.

The Gulf does not need permanent confrontation with any regional or global power. Nor does it need to place all of its strategic interests in the hands of one partner.

What it needs is a mature foreign-policy doctrine that combines deterrence and diplomacy, alliance and strategic autonomy, national interests and regional responsibility.

If Gulf states succeed in building such a framework, they can move from being primarily recipients of regional security to becoming active architects of it—from an arena of international competition to a central partner in shaping the emerging regional order.

That may be the Gulf’s historic opportunity: to build a security architecture grounded in a strong American partnership, growing indigenous capabilities and effective regional diplomacy.

In such a framework, power does not have to be the enemy of peace, and peace does not have to depend on the absence of power.

Strategic balance itself can become the foundation of stability—and the instrument through which the Gulf helps shape a safer and more resilient Middle East.

Prof. Dr. Ubaidullah Burhani

Academic and American political writer of Afghan origin

https://x.com/drshenwari/status/2094645321574023540?s=46

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