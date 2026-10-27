The Time for National Reconciliation, Not Another War

Afghanistan can no longer afford the devastation of another imposed war, the sacrifice of another generation, or the repetition of yet another historical tragedy. The bitter experiences of the past five decades should have taught us that a struggle for political power may produce a temporary victory for one faction, but it cannot, by itself, secure the lasting peace, dignity, and prosperity of an entire nation.

Afghanistan’s fundamental predicament is not merely a question of who governs and who has been excluded from power. The deeper and more consequential question is how to build a country in which every Afghan can live with security, justice, dignity, access to education, opportunities for meaningful employment, and confidence in the future.

This is not simply a political question. It is a moral question about the relationship between power and responsibility, between the state and its citizens, and between the present generation and those who will inherit the consequences of its decisions.

It is in this spirit of national responsibility that several urgent and concrete appeals must be addressed to Afghanistan’s present authorities.

First, schools and universities must be reopened to Afghan girls and young women without further delay. Restrictions on women’s education and legitimate employment should be lifted, enabling them to contribute fully to the country’s intellectual, medical, economic, and social development. A nation that denies education to half its population does not merely diminish individual opportunities; it impoverishes its collective future.

The education of girls is not a concession to external pressure, nor should it be treated as an ideological bargaining instrument. It is an essential investment in the intellectual vitality, social well-being, and long-term prosperity of Afghanistan.

A society that extinguishes the light of learning in the lives of its daughters deprives itself of one of the brightest sources of its own enlightenment.

Second, credible guarantees of personal security and legal protection must be established for former military personnel, security officials, civil servants, professionals, and all Afghans who have fled the country or remain fearful of their future.

A general amnesty must be more than a political declaration. Its credibility depends upon consistent implementation, transparent procedures, effective safeguards against arbitrary detention and reprisals, and accessible mechanisms through which alleged violations can be independently examined.

Reconciliation cannot flourish where fear persists. Nor can trust be restored through assurances alone. It must be earned through conduct, protected through institutions, and sustained through justice.

Third, a comprehensive national programme should be established to facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Afghan refugees and displaced citizens.

Such a programme must move beyond symbolic invitations to return. It should provide practical assistance with housing, healthcare, education, employment, documentation, and the resolution of property disputes. It must also identify responsible institutions, allocate adequate resources, and establish realistic implementation schedules.

Coordination with international humanitarian organisations should be strengthened to ensure that returning families are not exposed to renewed poverty, insecurity, or displacement.

No individual should be compelled to return to conditions in which their safety and fundamental rights cannot be reasonably protected.

For those who have spent years in exile, returning home is not merely a geographical journey. It is the restoration of a broken relationship between a human being and the place to which they belong.

Fourth, public responsibilities must be entrusted to those who possess the competence, integrity, experience, and commitment necessary to discharge them.

Professional qualifications, ethical conduct, administrative ability, and service to the public should determine appointments to state institutions, rather than political affiliation or ideological proximity alone.

Qualified individuals from Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic communities, regions, and social backgrounds should have equitable opportunities to participate in governance and national reconstruction.

A country already weakened by decades of conflict cannot afford the further loss of its intellectual and professional capital. Every capable teacher, physician, engineer, administrator, and skilled professional represents a resource essential to national recovery.

Fifth, a credible framework for national dialogue, political inclusion, and peaceful participation must be developed.

Representatives of Afghanistan’s diverse political, intellectual, ethnic, and social constituencies should be able to express their concerns and legitimate aspirations without fear of persecution.

The rights to constructive criticism, consultation, and peaceful disagreement must be respected. Political differences do not disappear when they are suppressed; they often deepen into alienation and distrust.

The strength of a political order should not be measured solely by its capacity to exercise authority, but also by its willingness to listen, accommodate differences, and correct its own shortcomings.

A government does not become weaker by hearing its people. It becomes more resilient when its citizens recognise that their voices matter.

Sixth, a practical and measurable programme for economic recovery and youth employment must be prioritised.

Agriculture, industry, infrastructure, trade, and responsible private investment require sustained attention. Young Afghans must be offered realistic opportunities to acquire skills, pursue livelihoods, and build dignified lives within their own country.

A young person who sees a future at home is less likely to be driven by desperation into displacement, exploitation, or the influence of those who would use human vulnerability for political and strategic purposes.

Economic opportunity is therefore not merely a matter of development policy. It is also an essential component of social stability and national security.

These demands are not intended to advance the interests of any particular political faction. They arise from the broader imperatives of national stability, human dignity, and the rights of future generations.

The true strength of a government lies not simply in the number of people under its authority, but in the number who trust it and feel secure about their future under its administration.

Yet the obligations of national responsibility do not rest upon those in power alone.

Former Afghan military personnel and political opponents must likewise recognise their responsibility to pursue legitimate political aspirations through peaceful and constructive means, while resisting any external initiative that could draw Afghanistan into another proxy conflict.

Political disagreement is a legitimate feature of national life. But exposing the lives of fellow citizens and the foundations of the country to destruction in pursuit of foreign strategic objectives cannot be reconciled with genuine patriotism.

Afghanistan’s former soldiers and security personnel possess experience and professional capabilities that should contribute to the country’s recovery rather than become instruments in another cycle of armed confrontation.

Their grievances deserve to be heard, their security concerns addressed, and their dignity respected. Equally, their commitment to Afghanistan must transcend the temporary interests of political factions and external powers.

Pakistan and Afghanistan’s other neighbours must also respect Afghan sovereignty, refrain from exploiting internal divisions, and address legitimate security concerns through evidence-based dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual cooperation.

The rights and dignity of Afghan refugees must be protected, and any process of return should be conducted in accordance with international humanitarian principles.

Relations between neighbouring countries should not be governed by suspicion, coercion, or the pursuit of strategic advantage at the expense of vulnerable populations. They should be grounded in mutual respect, non-interference, economic cooperation, and a shared commitment to regional stability.

Afghanistan’s international partners and humanitarian organisations, for their part, should ensure that support for education, healthcare, livelihoods, and safe return is not subordinated to geopolitical competition.

Nevertheless, declarations of goodwill are insufficient unless they are accompanied by credible mechanisms for implementation.

The proposed reforms require identifiable institutions, transparent timelines, measurable indicators of progress, and effective channels through which citizens can raise grievances and seek remedies.

National reconciliation acquires genuine meaning only when it becomes visible in the everyday lives of ordinary people as security in their homes, justice in their institutions, education for their children, and opportunities for a dignified future.

For Afghanistan’s present authorities, this is a moment of considerable historical significance.

By responding to legitimate public demands, restoring girls’ access to education, protecting professional expertise, ensuring meaningful participation, and establishing credible conditions for the safe return of displaced Afghans, they have an opportunity to begin rebuilding the trust upon which durable national stability ultimately depends.

Such steps should not be postponed until social grievances deepen or the distance between citizens and governing institutions becomes more difficult to bridge.

The time to act is now, before deprivation and uncertainty create further opportunities for exploitation, internal fragmentation, or external interference.

Governments rise and fall. Political leaders come and go. International alliances are formed and dissolved. Strategic priorities shift with the changing calculations of powerful states.

Yet Afghanistan remains the common homeland of all its people.

Disagreement with a political system is a legitimate right; the destruction of one’s homeland is not a legitimate expression of that disagreement. Criticism of government is an essential element of political consciousness, but the sacrifice of a nation’s people and future cannot be justified by any political objective.

The homeland possesses something of the moral significance of a mother.

When a mother is wounded, her children do not heal her by destroying the family home or turning their anger against one another. They heal her through care, wisdom, solidarity, and a shared sense of responsibility.

So it must be with Afghanistan.

The country’s greatest historical achievement will not be the triumph of one political faction over another. It will be the moment when Afghans, despite their political, ideological, and social differences, discover the collective wisdom to place the survival, independence, and reconstruction of their common homeland above the ambitions of individuals and groups.

A homeland is not the inheritance of a government, the property of a political movement, or the exclusive possession of a single generation. It is a trust received from those who came before us, a responsibility borne by those living today, and a right belonging to generations yet unborn.

History will not ultimately judge those who govern Afghanistan by the number of years they remain in power. It will judge them by the lives they protect, the injustices they prevent, the opportunities they create, and the future they leave behind.

Afghanistan is our common mother.

The exile of one of her sons is an absence felt in the life of the nation. The exclusion of one of her daughters from education is a loss borne by society as a whole. The death of a single Afghan in another avoidable conflict is a wound inflicted upon the collective body of the homeland.

The task before us, therefore, is not to deepen Afghanistan’s wounds, but to heal them.

Open the doors of the homeland to its displaced children. Restore the light of learning to its daughters. Entrust public responsibilities to capable and honourable hands. Listen to the legitimate aspirations of the people. Establish conditions in which every Afghan can return, work, learn, and live without fear.

Above all, let political differences be resolved through reason rather than violence, through dialogue rather than coercion, and through a shared commitment to the nation rather than dependence upon the ambitions of external powers.

For no political victory achieved through the blood of one child can ever constitute a true victory for the mother who gave birth to them both.

Afghanistan is the common home and final resting place of all Afghans. Let us restore its dignity, rebuild its foundations, and make it beautiful again rather than subjecting it to further destruction.