Dhurandhar Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Indian Film Domestically, Surpasses RRR Worldwide

Mumbai, January 13, 2026 –In a historic box office run, Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller “Dhurandhar,” starring Ranveer Singh, has achieved a monumental milestone on its 39th day in theatres. The film has officially eclipsed two of Indian cinema’s modern juggernauts—“KGF: Chapter 2” domestically and “RRR” worldwide—solidifying its place among the all-time greats.

Record-Breaking Domestic Haul

As per an official announcement from producer Jio Studios, “Dhurandhar” amassed ₹860.10 crore at the Indian box office after 39 days. This figure narrowly but decisively surpasses the lifetime domestic collection of the 2022 blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 2” (₹859.70 crore).

With this, “Dhurandhar” is now the third-highest grossing Indian film ever in the domestic market, trailing only:

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) – ₹1,234.10 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – ₹1,030.42 crore

The film’s enduring dominance is highlighted by its performance in its sixth week. On its 39th day (second Monday of Week 6), it added ₹2.25 crore, outpacing not only other holdovers but also new releases.

It earned over six times more than the second Monday collection of Sriram Raghavan’s war drama “Ikkis” (₹35 lakh).

It even outperformed the first Monday (day 4) earnings of the Hindi-dubbed version of the new Prabhas-starrer “The Raja Saab,” which managed only ₹1.75 crore.

A special ₹149 ticket price initiative announced for Tuesday is expected to further boost its mid-week numbers.

Global Dominance: A New Worldwide Giant

The film’s triumph is not confined to India. According to industry trackers, “Dhurandhar” has now crossed ₹1,258 crore (approx. $152 million) at the global box office. This monumental total allows it to overtake the worldwide lifetime collection of S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR” (approx. ₹1,230 crore).

Consequently, “Dhurandhar” has risen to become the fourth-highest grossing Indian film worldwide. The global top three are:

Dangal (2016) – ₹2,070.30 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – ₹1,788.06 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) – ₹1,742.10 crore

A Landmark for Hindi Cinema

This global achievement carries an added significance for Bollywood. “Dhurandhar” is now the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in worldwide box office history, excluding the China market. When considering the China collections of past hits like “Dangal,” “Dhurandhar’s” performance stands as an unparalleled feat for a Hindi-language production. It had already claimed the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film in the domestic market last year, surpassing the Hindi version of “Pushpa 2.”

The Road Ahead & Industry Impact

The sustained success of “Dhurandhar” in its fifth and sixth weeks, a period typically marked by a significant decline, underscores its exceptional audience appeal and word-of-mouth. Its ability to out-earn major new releases highlights a shift in audience preference towards content-driven spectacles with long-term staying power.

While catching the top two domestic earners remains a formidable challenge at this stage, “Dhurandhar” has unquestionably cemented its legacy. The collaboration of director Aditya Dhar, star Ranveer Singh, and Jio Studios has delivered a film that redefines box office benchmarks for Hindi cinema and stands tall among pan-Indian cinematic landmarks.

Report compiled with data from Jio Studios, film trade analysts, and box office tracking portals.

