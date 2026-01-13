Taliban’s India Envoy Holds Talks in New Delhi on Visas and Trade Relations

New Delhi – The Taliban’s newly appointed ambassador to India, Noor Ahmad Noor, held a meeting with senior Indian foreign ministry officials in New Delhi on Monday, focusing on visa facilitation, enhanced trade ties, and broader bilateral engagement.

The discussions mark a notable, though informal, diplomatic interaction between India and the Taliban-led government in Kabul, which New Delhi has not formally recognized.

Meeting Details

Noor met with Anand Prakash, an Indian foreign ministry joint secretary responsible for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. According to a statement released by the Taliban’s embassy in India, the talks centered on “strengthening political and economic relations,” with specific attention to simplifying visa processes for Afghan citizens.

Key points raised during the meeting included:

Persistent visa-related challenges faced by Afghan traders, students, and long-term residents in India.

Mechanisms to boost bilateral trade and regional connectivity initiatives.

Ongoing humanitarian cooperation and people-to-people ties.

India’s Strategic Calculus

India maintains a policy of official non-recognition of the Taliban administration but has engaged in working-level diplomacy to protect its strategic and humanitarian interests in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, India has provided humanitarian aid, including wheat and medical supplies, while keeping its embassy in Kabul operational with technical staff.

Analysts note that New Delhi’s engagement reflects a recalibrated regional strategy amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, including strained Afghanistan-Pakistan relations and India’s aim to retain influence and development partnerships in the region.

“India is walking a careful line—avoiding legitimization while ensuring it is not sidelined in critical discussions about Afghanistan’s future,” said security analyst Meera Kapoor. “These talks, especially on visas and trade, serve immediate practical needs and keep channels open.”

Significance of Ambassador Noor’s Role

Noor Ahmad Noor’s appointment is viewed as part of the Taliban’s broader campaign to expand its international diplomatic presence. A former spokesperson and senior member, Noor’s posting to India—a key regional player—signals Kabul’s desire for greater engagement with major Asian economies.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs did not issue a public statement regarding the meeting, in line with its cautious approach to Taliban interactions.

Regional Context

The dialogue occurs against a backdrop of regional flux. Afghanistan’s relations with Pakistan have deteriorated in recent months over cross-border security issues, while India continues to pursue connectivity projects such as the Chabahar Port in Iran, which offers an alternative route to Central Asia bypassing Pakistan.

Observers suggest that while a shift in India’s recognition policy is unlikely in the near term, such meetings could pave the way for more structured engagement on trade, counterterrorism, and stability in Afghanistan.

Future talks are expected to address specific operational issues, including the expansion of air links, modalities for trade financing, and the status of Indian development projects in Afghanistan.

