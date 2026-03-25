 Civilians Martyred in Pakistani Artillery Strikes on Kunar

KUNAR, Afghanistan – At least two civilians have been martyred and eight others wounded following heavy artillery shelling by Pakistani forces into eastern Kunar province, a local official confirmed on Wednesday.

Zia-ur-Rahman Spinghar, spokesperson for the provincial Information and Culture Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Pakistani military forces fired a total of 85 artillery shells across various districts over the past 24 hours.

According to the official, the bombardment was widespread:

Nari District: 16 shells struck local areas, resulting in one civilian martyr and six wounded.

Sarkano District: Pakistani forces also conducted two drone strikes and launched 47 long-range projectiles. One civilian was martyred and two others were wounded in the district center on Wednesday morning.

Additional shelling was reported in Manura District (two shells), Shultan District (15 shells), and the provincial capital Asadabad (five shells), though these strikes caused no casualties.

In response to the cross-border aggression, Afghan forces reportedly destroyed three Pakistani military posts in the Nawapas area of Sarkano district along the Durand Line. The spokesman concluded that one Pakistani soldier was killed in the exchange.

Ongoing Clashes and Broader Context

Current Situation

Fresh clashes were reported overnight and into Wednesday morning, not only in Kunar but also in other eastern Afghan provinces. These are described as sporadic exchanges of fire involving artillery and small arms, rather than a single, large-scale battle. The fighting is part of a wider conflict stretching across multiple border provinces, including Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktika.

Recent Escalation

Kunar has seen a significant uptick in violence in recent weeks. Earlier in March, civilians including children were killed in cross-border shelling, and rocket attacks have repeatedly hit residential areas. The ongoing conflict has reportedly displaced thousands of families from Kunar and adjacent provinces.

The Bigger Picture

The current violence is part of the broader 2026 Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict, which began in late February following Pakistani airstrikes. The fighting encompasses airstrikes, artillery exchanges, drone incidents, and border post attacks. While Pakistan maintains it is targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants operating from Afghan soil, Afghan officials report that civilian areas are being disproportionately affected.

Fragile Ceasefire

A temporary ceasefire was announced to mark the Eid holiday a few days ago. However, the pause in fighting has proven fragile. Despite the truce, local clashes including those in Kunar continue to be reported, underscoring the instability along the volatile border.

Bottom Line

Fighting remains active in Kunar province, characterized by ongoing border skirmishes rather than a single major offensive. The security situation along the eastern border remains tense and unstable despite a temporary and limited ceasefire.

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