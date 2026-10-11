At Least 109 Dead, Over 100 Missing as Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Djibouti

Search and rescue operations are underway after a vessel carrying more than 300 people capsized near Guhere.

At least 109 people, including 15 children, have died and more than 116 remain missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Djibouti, according to the United Nations migration agency.

In a statement released on Sunday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) cited survivors who reported that the incident occurred near Guhere, a coastal area off Djibouti’s eastern shore facing the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb strait. The vessel is believed to have capsized sometime between Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.

The boat was en route from Djibouti to Yemen and was carrying more than 300 people at the time of the disaster. According to the IOM, more than 80 people all of them Ethiopian nationals survived the shipwreck. Djiboutian search and rescue operations are continuing in the area, though hopes of finding additional survivors are diminishing as time passes.

“Our teams are on the ground alongside local authorities to provide emergency assistance,” said Alexandre Coissac, IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti, who expressed deep sorrow over the “devastating loss of life.”

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants along this migration corridor as they seek economic opportunities,” Coissac added.

The Bab al-Mandeb strait, a narrow waterway that measures just 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) at its narrowest point between Djibouti and Yemen, is a well-known but perilous route for thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa. Many undertake the journey in search of employment and safety in Gulf countries, despite the growing instability in the region.

The route has become increasingly dangerous due to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, including renewed fighting between government forces and Houthi fighters, as well as broader regional tensions linked to the US-Israel war on Iran. These factors have not deterred migrants, however, as the flow of people continues unabated.

The IOM reported that it has recorded “more than 20,000 incoming movements to Djibouti from Ethiopia” since September 10 alone. Last year, more than half a million people attempted to travel along this route into Yemen, and at least 900 people died or went missing during the journey, according to the agency.

Djibouti serves not only as a departure point for migrants but also as a destination for several thousand people fleeing Yemen due to the renewed conflict there. The small nation, strategically located at the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East, has become a key transit hub for migrants and refugees alike.

The latest tragedy underscores the urgent need for enhanced maritime safety measures and greater international cooperation to protect vulnerable migrants along one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes. Humanitarian organizations continue to call for increased support and resources to prevent further loss of life in the region.

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