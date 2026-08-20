India Sends Another Consignment of Medicines and Medical Supplies to Kabul Amid Deepening Healthcare Crisis

India has dispatched a fresh consignment of essential medicines and medical supplies to a hospital in Kabul, as New Delhi continues to scale up its humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan in the face of persistent shortages, economic collapse, and mounting healthcare demands.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed on Thursday that the latest shipment had arrived at Kabul airport. In a brief statement, he reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people and contributing to the stabilisation and strengthening of Afghanistan’s fragile healthcare system. “India remains committed to working with the Afghan people and towards strengthening the healthcare system in Afghanistan,” Jaiswal said.

While Jaiswal did not disclose the value or volume of the current consignment, official images released by the Indian government showed a substantial cargo of pharmaceuticals, surgical consumables, and other medical essentials being unloaded at the airport tarmac. The Taliban authorities have not yet issued any public response or acknowledgment regarding the assistance.

This shipment is the latest in a series of humanitarian deliveries from India over the past year. In June, New Delhi sent approximately five tonnes of medicines, while larger consignments including over 75 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies were delivered in December and February. Cumulatively, India has now provided tens of tonnes of critical healthcare materials, ranging from anaesthetics and antibiotics to cardiac drugs and paediatric formulations.

The timing of this assistance is particularly critical. Afghanistan’s public health infrastructure continues to buckle under severe financial constraints and supply-chain disruptions. International humanitarian organisations, including the WHO and UNICEF, have repeatedly warned that sharp reductions in donor funding are undermining essential health and nutrition services, especially for women and children. At the same time, soaring poverty rates and widespread food insecurity have dramatically increased the demand for even the most basic medical care, pushing many facilities to the brink of collapse.

Access to affordable medicines has also been severely hampered by disruptions in regional trade. In recent months, tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have led to repeated border closures and trade restrictions. According to local reports, medicine prices in Kabul surged by as much as 40% after the Taliban administration ordered a halt to pharmaceutical trade with Pakistan a key traditional supplier. The resulting shortages have forced some medical supplies to enter Afghanistan through informal and unregulated channels, raising concerns about quality control and counterfeit drugs.

Against this backdrop, Kabul has been actively seeking to diversify its import sources and forge stronger trade linkages with countries beyond Pakistan, including India, Iran, and Central Asian states. India’s continued medical aid aligns with this evolving regional dynamic, even as New Delhi maintains its long-standing position of not formally recognising the Taliban government. Instead, India has adopted a calibrated approach expanding its diplomatic footprint in Kabul gradually and focusing on practical, people-centric cooperation in areas such as healthcare, humanitarian relief, trade, and developmental projects.

India’s assistance also reflects a broader strategic calculus: to remain a credible and constructive stakeholder in Afghanistan’s future, while counterbalancing the influence of regional players and ensuring that humanitarian considerations remain paramount. The latest consignment, though modest in official description, underscores New Delhi’s intent to stay engaged quietly, consistently, and on the ground as Afghanistan navigates one of the most challenging periods in its modern history.

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