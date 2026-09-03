Jackie Shroff’s Whimsical ‘Last Will’ on Instagram Leaves Fans Smiling Here’s What It Really Means

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, known for his larger-than-life persona and earthy charm, sent social media into a tizzy on Wednesday but not for a new film announcement or a public appearance. Instead, the 68-year-old star shared a mock “Last Will & Testament” on his Instagram Stories, leaving fans both amused and intrigued.

A Tongue-in-Cheek Testament

The document, styled with theatrical formality, began with the bold heading: “LAST WILL & TESTAMENT.” It listed Jackie as the executor of his own whimsical wishes, addressing everything from plant care to financial allocations all with a generous dose of humor.

The mock will read:

“I, Jackie Shroff, son of Shri Kakubhai Shroff, residing at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, being of sound mind and body, do hereby declare this to be my Last Will and Testament.”

What followed was a series of delightfully offbeat clauses that quickly went viral.

Key Clauses from the ‘Will’

I. CARE AND GUARDIANSHIP

“The farmhouse shall remain in the care of my beloved Spider Plant.”

II. FINANCIAL PROVISIONS

“A sum of Rs. 99 lakhs to be set aside for the composting section in the farmhouse and all gardening tools.”

III. CARE AND MAINTENANCE

“A lifetime budget allocated for all my plants, pots, and gardener.”

IV. GENERAL

“My plants are my family. They must be nurtured, protected, and loved always.”

The document was humorously signed and dated “this 1st day of Sept 2026” and ended with a characteristically Jackie-style disclaimer:

“DISCLAIMER: DIL PE MAT LE, JUST A JOKE SHROFF.”

Why the Post Struck a Chord

While clearly a prank, the post resonated deeply with fans who know Jackie as an ardent nature lover and a passionate gardener. Over the years, he has often spoken about his bond with plants, his organic lifestyle, and his farmhouse retreat, which he treats as a sanctuary. The “will” was less about legalities and more about celebrating his quirky, earthy side and reminding everyone not to take life too seriously.

Within hours, the post was screenshotted and shared across Twitter, Reddit, and fan pages, with many praising the actor’s wit and humility.

On the Work Front: A Star-Studded Comedy

Jackie’s playful Instagram post comes ahead of one of his most anticipated releases Welcome To The Jungle, a comedy directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood history, including:

Akshay Kumar

Sanjay Dutt

Suniel Shetty

Arshad Warsi

Paresh Rawal

Raveena Tandon

Disha Patani

Lara Dutta

Jacqueline Fernandez

Shreyas Talpade

Aftab Shivdasani

Mika Singh

Mukesh Tiwari

Zakir Hussain

Yashpal Sharma

Johnny Lever

Rajpal Yadav

Krushna Abhishek

Kiku Sharda

Daler Mehndi

Tusshar Kapoor

Sayaji Shinde

A Reunion After 17 Years

Interestingly, Welcome To The Jungle marks the ninth on-screen collaboration between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal a trio that has delivered cult comedies like Hera Pheri (2000) and Awara Paagal Deewana (2002). Their last project together was Priyadarshan’s De Dana Dan (2009), making this reunion a nostalgic treat for fans of early-2000s Bollywood comedy.

Inspired by Hollywood Classics

The film is loosely inspired by two Hollywood satires The Producers (2005) and Tropic Thunder (2008) both known for their over-the-top humor and meta-commentary on the film industry. With such a massive cast and a madcap premise, Welcome To The Jungle is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest entertainers.

Final Take

Jackie Shroff’s mock will may have been a joke, but it subtly reinforced what his fans already know he’s a man who values simplicity, humor, and the green things in life. And if his plants really do inherit his farmhouse, they’re probably the luckiest flora in Bollywood.

Until then, we’ll take his advice: Dil pe mat lo and maybe water our houseplants a little extra today.

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