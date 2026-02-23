Outrage in Afghanistan as Pakistani Airstrikes Kill Eight Schoolchildren

At least eight schoolchildren five boys and three girls are among the dead following a wave of Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, a tragedy that has ignited widespread condemnation and threatens to further destabilize relations between the neighboring countries.

The airstrikes, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, targeted multiple locations in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, according to Afghan officials. The most devastating strike took place in the Behsud district of Nangarhar, where local authorities confirmed on Monday that the eight children were killed while they were in the area.

The Afghan Ministry of Education confirmed the tragic losses, identifying the victims as students. “We have lost bright young minds in this senseless violence,” said Mansoor Ahmad Hamza, a spokesman for the ministry. “These were children who were simply going about their lives.”

Mr. Hamza added that the violence also impacted a religious seminary in the Barmal district of Paktika province, where a student was reportedly injured. The strikes over the weekend have left dozens of civilians dead or wounded, with Afghan officials and local sources stating that the attacks hit residential homes and community gathering places.

In the aftermath, harrowing scenes have emerged from the affected areas. Local sources describe families desperately sifting through the rubble of their destroyed homes, searching for missing loved ones, as emergency personnel worked to rescue those trapped beneath the debris. The exact number of civilian casualties remains unclear, but reports from the ground suggest it is likely to rise.

In a strongly worded statement, Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense condemned the military action, calling it a “violation of Afghan sovereignty” and an act of aggression that has inflicted significant harm on innocent civilians. The ministry reiterated that Afghan territory should not be used for attacks against any country and urged Pakistan to exercise restraint. “We call for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to all issues, not the targeting of our people,” the statement read.

The airstrikes occur against a backdrop of chronically high tensions along the Durand Line, the disputed 2,640-kilometer (1,640-mile) border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Islamabad frequently accuses militant groups of using Afghan soil to launch cross-border attacks against its security forces, a charge that Kabul routinely denies. Pakistan maintains that its recent operations are necessary for its own national security.

However, analysts warn that the high number of civilian casualties, particularly the death of children, is dangerously counterproductive. “While Pakistan cites security concerns, strikes that kill civilians especially schoolchildren do not eliminate militancy; they fuel it,” said a regional security analyst based in Kabul. “Such actions inflame public anger, deepen anti-Pakistan sentiment within Afghanistan, and give militant groups a powerful propaganda tool for recruitment. It severely complicates any diplomatic effort to reduce violence and manage the border dispute peacefully.”

Donate Here