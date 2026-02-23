Pakistan is the arch enemy of Afghanistan historically

The people of Afghanistan condemn Pakistani air bombardment of the Afghan civilians including women and children in the strongest terms and call it as flagrant violation of all international norms, laws and regulations. As a result of this bombardment carried out by Pakistan air force dozens of innocent schoolboys, girls and women and children and elderlies were killed and their livelihood destroyed in the Afghan border towns of Nangarhar, Kunar and Paktika provinces. On one account alone, 13 family members were killed, 5 other wounded and 5 other members of the same family are still missing. Pakistan Army is vindictive and terrorist and their animosity is deep seated emanating from their old doctrine of so called “great game and forward policy” inherited from their masters the British colonialism unleashed against Afghanistan ever since 1893.

Pakistan is currently engaged in a war of terror against Afghanistan with impunity causing enormous threat to Afghanistan and the region at large. Pakistan had destabilized Afghanistan even during the US presence in Afghanistan in the past and now trying to destabilize Afghanistan once again under the Taliban too. They are engaged in unleashing their own terrorist forces disguised as Dayesh and other terrorist groups who operate with Pakistan’s logistical and political assistance from their safe havens in Pakistan. Pakistan army is also bent on crushing the liberation movement of Baluchistan. Besides, Pakistan is also bent on subjugating the Pashtun tribal areas through bloodshed, atrocities, and repression undermining their basic human rights. They are committing human rights abuse in tribal areas. In the recent development Pakistan Army is preparing to send its commandos in disguise to fight alongside Dayesh forces against the current Taliban government forces in Afghanistan. Pakistani’s forces have staged incursions into Afghanistan several times however, they have been beaten back and crushed by the Taliban outrightly. All Pakistani aggression and interferences in the internal affairs of Afghanistan have been rendered futile despite being supported both politically and financially by the West, the British in particular. This time too Afghanistan will rebuff any Pakistani aggression and pay back in the same coin. The people of Afghanistan call upon the US and the UN and the countries of the region to look into all such Pakistani aggressions in the light of the “Great game” strategies of colonialist whims representing travesty of the 21st century in this part of the world.

23, February 2026

