The Silent Village of Behsud: An Afghan Child’s Cry, “Take Me to My Mother”

A haunting cry for “Mother” has pierced the silence of the rubble in eastern Afghanistan, becoming a tragic emblem of civilian suffering. In the aftermath of Pakistani airstrikes in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province, a single, devastating image has emerged: a young child, dust-covered and disoriented, standing amidst the wreckage of his home, pleading to be reunited with a family that no longer exists.

Local sources report that two nights prior, Pakistani military aircraft conducted strikes in the area, targeting what they claimed were militant hideouts. The bombs, however, found their mark in the homes of civilians. Among the dead were the parents, siblings, and extended family of this young survivor. He alone emerged from the debris, spared by a cruel twist of fate that now leaves him orphaned and alone.

In a video circulating widely on social media, the child is seen in a state of profound shock and grief. Surrounded by residents trying to offer comfort, he is inconsolable. “Take me to my mother! I want my sister! Where are my brothers?” he screams, his small voice cracking with desperation. Local villagers, their own faces etched with sorrow, attempt to soothe him with gentle lies, telling him his family has been taken to a hospital. But the child, clutching at their clothes, refuses to be placated, his cries growing more frantic as he calls out the names of his loved ones, hoping for an answer that will never come.

This distressing scene from Behsud is more than a single tragedy; it is a stark and horrifying illustration of the escalating human cost of cross-border military operations. The airstrikes, intended to root out armed groups, have instead carved a path of destruction through civilian populations, leaving behind a landscape of shattered homes and shattered lives. The most vulnerable the children are paying the highest price, bearing psychological and physical scars that will last a lifetime.

The image of this lone child, screaming for a mother who lies buried beneath the rubble, raises urgent and profound questions about the protection of non-combatants. It serves as a grim indictment of military actions that continue to claim civilian lives, demanding a global reckoning with the true, devastating cost of war.

