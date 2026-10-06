Wakhan: The New Geography of U.S.–China Competition in Afghanistan

On October 4, 2026, Afghanistan opened a 121-kilometer road through the Wakhan Corridor, linking the Broghil area of Badakhshan to the Chinese border. Built at a reported cost of approximately 365 million Afghanis, the road remains largely gravel and does not yet constitute a fully operational international trade corridor. Yet its strategic significance extends well beyond its physical scale. It gives Afghanistan a direct overland connection toward China and introduces a new variable into the evolving geography of regional connectivity.

Wakhan is Afghanistan’s only direct geographic link to China. But opening the road does not mean that the border has become a functioning commercial crossing. Customs facilities, logistics infrastructure, security arrangements, and, most importantly, Beijing’s decision on whether to permit sustained commercial traffic will determine whether the corridor develops beyond a strategic possibility. Recent academic research suggests that China continues to approach Wakhan primarily through a security-first framework, while the corridor’s immediate economic value remains greater for Afghanistan than for China.

That distinction matters. Strategic corridors should not be measured only by the volume of trade they carry today. Their importance often lies in the options they create for tomorrow.

From Transit Geography to Strategic Leverage

For Kabul, Wakhan forms part of a broader effort to diversify Afghanistan’s trade and transit options. Afghanistan is geographically connected to Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia and is seeking to expand those connections toward China. The greater the number of viable routes, the greater Kabul’s ability to reduce its dependence on any single corridor or neighboring state.

Wakhan, however, is unlikely to replace Pakistan’s established transit routes or compete with major regional ports in the near term. Its difficult terrain, severe climate, limited infrastructure, and distance from major commercial centers impose substantial constraints.

Its significance lies elsewhere: Wakhan could eventually become one component of a larger regional network.

In May 2025, China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan expressed support for deeper cooperation under the Belt and Road framework, including efforts to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan and strengthen regional connectivity. The development places Wakhan within a broader question: whether Afghanistan will remain a peripheral, landlocked state dependent on a limited number of transit routes, or evolve into a connecting node between several regional networks.

The strategic question, therefore, is not Wakhan or CPEC. It is whether Afghanistan can develop a multi-corridor geography that expands its economic and diplomatic choices.

Minerals: The Strategic Dimension Beyond Trade

The significance of connectivity becomes greater when viewed alongside Afghanistan’s mineral resources.

For years, the U.S. Geological Survey has documented Afghanistan’s substantial mineral potential. The country has production and deposits involving talc, chromite, fluorite, gemstones, and other resources, while Chinese companies have shown interest in mineral exploration and extraction.

Yet mineral wealth does not automatically become economic power. It requires roads, electricity, investment, processing capacity, markets, and reliable supply chains.

This is where infrastructure and resources converge. A corridor built initially for ordinary commercial traffic can eventually become part of a supply chain connecting mining areas with processing centers and international markets.

The issue has broader implications for Washington. Critical-mineral supply chains have become an increasingly important element of U.S.–China economic competition. China occupies a dominant position in the processing and production of many strategically important minerals. Consequently, the development of transport corridors linking mineral-producing regions to Chinese markets and infrastructure deserves attention—not because every Afghan mineral project represents a strategic threat, but because infrastructure can create long-term patterns of economic dependence.

Wakhan and CPEC: The Contest to Shape Regional Connectivity

Wakhan and CPEC should not be viewed simply as competing transportation routes. Their greater significance lies in the connectivity architecture that may emerge around them.

CPEC already links western China with Pakistan and the Arabian Sea through a network centered on Gwadar. Wakhan, by contrast, offers Afghanistan a direct geographic connection with China. If both develop over time, Afghanistan could become part of a broader network linking China with South Asia and Central Asia.

For Beijing, the value of Wakhan does not necessarily depend on transforming it into a major commercial highway. China could benefit from the corridor simply as an additional strategic option within a broader network of roads, trade routes, and regional infrastructure.

This distinction is important. China does not need to control Wakhan to benefit from Wakhan.

In May 2025, China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan supported extending CPEC into Afghanistan and strengthening regional connectivity. In 2026, Beijing and Islamabad continued to advance CPEC 2.0, including efforts related to Gwadar and overland connectivity. These developments suggest that the emerging competition is not simply about individual roads. It is increasingly about who helps shape the regional connectivity architecture through which trade, investment, resources, and strategic influence will flow.

For Afghanistan, multiple corridors could be more valuable than any single corridor. Diversification would give Kabul greater bargaining power with its neighbors and reduce its exposure to political pressure along any one route.

For Pakistan, however, maintaining its position as a principal gateway for Afghan trade remains strategically important. Transit infrastructure gives Islamabad not only economic leverage but also a degree of political influence over Afghanistan’s external connectivity.

This is where the issue becomes directly relevant to Washington.

The strategic competition is not necessarily about who will control Afghanistan. It is about who will help shape Afghanistan’s strategic choices.

If Afghanistan becomes embedded primarily in a connectivity network dominated by one power, long-term economic dependence could follow. If, instead, Afghanistan develops multiple corridors involving China, Pakistan, Iran, Central Asia, and other partners, it could retain greater room for strategic maneuver.

For the United States, the objective should not be to compete with China on every road, port, or infrastructure project. It should be to understand the emerging network: who finances it, who controls its critical nodes, what resources it connects, and what forms of long-term dependency it may create.

Pakistan: An Important Partner, Not the Only Lens

Washington does not need to choose between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan remains important to U.S. interests in South Asia, regional security, counterterrorism, and regional connectivity. Its geography makes it an indispensable player in any serious assessment of trade and transportation networks linking Afghanistan with the wider region.

But maintaining a consequential relationship with Islamabad does not require Washington to view Afghanistan primarily through a Pakistani lens.

Persistent tensions between Kabul and Islamabad including disputes over militant groups, border security, and cross-border attacks make an independent U.S. understanding of developments inside Afghanistan strategically valuable.

The issue is not choosing sides. It is preserving strategic visibility.

Washington should be able to assess Afghan developments on their own terms while simultaneously understanding how those developments affect Pakistan, China, Iran, Central Asia, and the broader regional balance.

What Does This Mean for Washington?

The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan did not eliminate Afghanistan’s geopolitical importance.

China views Afghanistan through the combined lenses of border security, regional stability, and economic connectivity. Russia remains attentive to developments affecting Central Asia. Iran is connected to Afghanistan through geography, trade, water, and migration. Meanwhile, regional states are competing for access to markets, investment, minerals, and transportation routes.

The decline of the U.S. military presence, therefore, does not necessarily mean a decline in Afghanistan’s strategic importance. It may instead increase the value of diplomatic, economic, and analytical engagement.

Washington does not need to return militarily to Afghanistan. A more sustainable strategy would emphasize selective engagement: maintaining practical diplomatic channels, monitoring terrorism and border-security developments, tracking major infrastructure and investment projects, assessing critical-mineral supply chains, and strengthening partnerships with states in Central and South Asia.

The United States should also support an open and diversified regional connectivity environment one in which Afghanistan has multiple economic partners and transit options rather than becoming structurally dependent on a single power.

Such a strategy would not require Washington to compete everywhere. It would require Washington to remain strategically informed and selectively engaged where American interests are most directly affected.

The Geography Washington Should Not Ignore

The Wakhan road is not an immediate alternative to CPEC. Nor is it evidence that China has gained control over Afghanistan.

It is something more subtle and potentially more consequential.

It signals Afghanistan’s attempt to convert geography from a source of isolation into an instrument of connectivity and strategic choice.

For Washington, the central issue is therefore not whether the United States should return to Afghanistan militarily. It is whether the United States can afford to become strategically absent from a region whose infrastructure, mineral resources, trade routes, and diplomatic alignments are being reshaped.

American influence in Asia will not be determined by military power alone. It will also depend on diplomacy, economic partnerships, infrastructure, access to information, and the ability to understand how regional networks are evolving.

No single power will own Afghanistan simply by controlling a road. But those who shape Afghanistan’s connectivity will influence the choices available to it.

The question Washington should ask is therefore not whether to return to Afghanistan, but how the United States can preserve its strategic interests and influence through diplomacy, regional partnerships, economic engagement, and a clear understanding of the emerging connectivity architecture linking Afghanistan with China, Pakistan, Central Asia, and the wider Asian system

Selected References

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China , Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan , May 2025, concerning Belt and Road cooperation, the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan, and regional connectivity. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan , Trilateral Meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan , May 2025. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan , Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan , May 2026, concerning CPEC 2.0, Gwadar, and regional connectivity. Jalal Bazwan and Ihsanullah Omarkhail , “China’s Security-First Strategy in Afghanistan: Rethinking the Wakhan Corridor,” Pacific Focus , 2026. U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) , Afghanistan – National Minerals Information Center . National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR) , China’s Security Activities in Tajikistan and Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor . Afghan local reporting on the opening of the Wakhan road on October 4, 2026, including its length and reported construction cost.

Originally published in Arabic by the White House Media Platform, Washington, D.C.

Donate Here