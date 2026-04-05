Football Star Lamine Yamal Condemns Anti-Muslim Chants During Spain Match

BARCELONA : Spanish football prodigy Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim, has publicly condemned “intolerable” anti-Muslim chants directed at opponents during a friendly match between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona. Spanish police have since launched an investigation into the incident, citing potential Islamophobia and xenophobia.

The chants occurred during Tuesday’s World Cup warm-up match at the RCDE Stadium, home of LaLiga side Espanyol. Spain supporters were heard singing, “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim,” aimed at the Egyptian team. The match ended in a goalless draw.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 17-year-old Barcelona winger made clear that while the chants were not personally directed at him, their religiously derogatory nature was deeply offensive.

“The chanting was aimed at the opposing team and was not something personal against me, but as a Muslim it is still a lack of respect and something intolerable,” Yamal wrote. “To those who sing these things: using a religion as a form of mockery on a pitch shows you up as ignorant and racist.”

Government and Football Bodies React

Spain’s leftist government was quick to denounce the behavior. Justice Minister Félix Bolaños took to social media platform X, writing: “Racist insults and chants shame us as a society. The far right will not leave any space free of its hatred, and those who remain silent today are complicit.”

The Egyptian Football Association issued a statement condemning what it called a “repugnant act of racism,” adding that such behavior was “entirely unacceptable” and has no place in football.

Spain’s national team coach, Luis de la Fuente, also weighed in, telling reporters: “These people are not representative of football. They take advantage of football, as they do in other areas of life. We need to isolate these people from society.”

The Spanish Football Federation echoed the sentiment in a brief social media post, stating that it “stands against racism in football and condemns any act of violence inside stadiums.”

Police Investigation Underway

Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation has been opened into the incident, though no further details were provided.

Despite overhead screens inside the stadium displaying warnings that racist and xenophobic acts are criminal offenses, the chants persisted throughout the match.

A Recurring Issue in Spanish Football

The incident has reignited concerns over persistent racism in Spanish football a problem that has gained international attention in recent years, most notably through repeated abuse aimed at Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinícius Jr. The Brazilian star has been the target of high-profile racist insults during multiple LaLiga matches, sparking global outrage and calls for tougher sanctions.

Lamine Yamal, who rose to prominence during Barcelona’s 2023-24 season and became Spain’s youngest-ever men’s international player, has largely avoided off-field controversy until now. His decision to speak out has been praised by anti-racism advocates, who note that young Muslim athletes often face a difficult balancing act between their faith and public expectations.

Broader Implications

The chants in Barcelona highlight a growing tension in European football: the rise of nationalist and far-right fan groups, whose chants increasingly target religious and ethnic minorities. While Spain has made legal strides against hate speech in sports, enforcement at stadiums remains inconsistent.

As the investigation continues, many are asking whether football authorities will move beyond statements and impose meaningful sanctions such as partial stadium closures or points deductions to deter future incidents. For now, Lamine Yamal’s message stands as a pointed reminder: silence is not neutrality, and faith is not a punchline.

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