Emergency Measures in KP Must Not Lead to Human Rights Abuses: Amnesty International

Amnesty International (AI) has expressed grave concern over the declaration of a state of emergency, the imposition of governor’s rule, and the deployment of Pakistani armed forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), warning that such emergency measures must not be used to suppress human rights, silence dissent, or centralise power. The organisation emphasised that any suspension of civil liberties must be strictly limited in scope and duration, and subject to rigorous oversight.

Concerns Over Arbitrary Arrests and Internet Disruptions

Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for South Asia, stated that reports of arbitrary arrests of prominent political leaders in KP including the chief minister along with widespread internet disruptions, had raised serious concerns about whether the emergency measures were proportionate to the situation. He noted that governments may temporarily derogate from certain human rights obligations only in exceptional circumstances when the life of the nation is genuinely threatened.

However, Pant stressed that emergency measures must never be treated as a “blank cheque” to suppress human rights, silence dissent, or centralise power. He called for transparency and accountability in how such powers are exercised.

Risks of Further Militarisation

Pant added that, given previous reports of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during the Pakistani armed forces’ “counter-terrorism” operations, deploying troops in KP could further militarise the region and create conditions conducive to the unlawful use of force. He urged Pakistani authorities not to use military personnel for routine policing and to ensure that the military remains accountable and operates in full accordance with international human rights law and standards.

Calls for Independent Oversight

Amnesty International also called on federal authorities to ensure independent oversight of all measures taken under the state of emergency and to guarantee that each measure is strictly necessary and proportionate to the circumstances. The organisation emphasised that any derogation from human rights obligations must be temporary, narrowly tailored, and subject to judicial review.

Background: Emergency Declaration and Governor’s Rule

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari approved a state of emergency and governor’s rule in KP on 11 October. Under the decision, the powers of the provincial assembly were transferred to the federal parliament, while the chief minister, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, and advocate general were removed from their posts. The move has sparked widespread criticism from political parties and human rights organisations, who fear it sets a dangerous precedent for centralising power and undermining democratic processes.

Amnesty International reiterated that the Pakistani government must uphold its international human rights obligations, including the right to freedom of expression, assembly, and association, even during states of emergency. The organisation pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely and to advocate for the protection of fundamental rights in KP.

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