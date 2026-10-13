Russia Warns US Military Return to Afghanistan Would Threaten Region

Moscow, Russia — Russia has issued a stark warning that the return of US military infrastructure to Afghanistan would pose a direct threat to regional security, as Moscow continues to deepen its security and economic cooperation with Kabul.

Alexander Venidiktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Washington was not concealing its plans to restore a military presence in Afghanistan. “The emergence of such a foothold would directly threaten all countries in the region,” he said in remarks published by Russian news agency Interfax on Monday, October 12.

Venidiktov said Moscow’s security dialogue with Kabul also aimed to prevent countries outside the region from re-establishing a military presence in Afghanistan. He described cooperation with the Taliban authorities as consistent with Russia’s national security interests and its stated goal of maintaining a stable and peaceful Eurasian region.

Regional Opposition to US Return

The warning follows broader regional opposition to a possible US return to Bagram Air Base, located north of Kabul. In October 2025, ten countries participating in the Moscow Format talks including Russia, China, Iran, India, and Pakistan jointly opposed the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries. The statement did not name the United States or Bagram directly, but came amid US President Donald Trump’s calls to regain control of the former American military base.

The Moscow Format, established in 2017, has emerged as a key diplomatic platform for regional powers to coordinate their approach to Afghanistan. Its members have consistently advocated for a stable, sovereign Afghanistan free from foreign military interference.

Deepening Russia-Taliban Cooperation

Moscow has significantly expanded its engagement with the Taliban since Russia formally recognised the Taliban-led government in July 2025, becoming the first country to do so. Cooperation has extended to security and military-technical matters, while the two sides have pursued closer trade and economic ties.

Venidiktov said Russian and Afghan officials, foreign ministries, and business representatives were involved in expanding bilateral cooperation. He pointed to a joint economic and trade working group and efforts to strengthen the legal framework governing relations, adding that transport and energy projects were among Moscow’s priorities.

He added that Russia was not alone in engaging with Afghanistan’s current leadership, noting that almost all countries in the region maintained direct contacts with Kabul.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Involvement

Venediktov also revealed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was discussing the restoration of cooperation with Afghanistan through a previously established contact group. The SCO, which includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, and several Central Asian states, has a vested interest in Afghanistan’s stability given its geographic proximity and shared security concerns.

According to the Russian official, Moscow-Kabul relations were developing across several channels, including foreign ministries, government institutions, and business communities.

Multifaceted Engagement

Venediktov described cooperation with Afghanistan as multifaceted and in line with Russia’s national interests, both in terms of security and efforts to establish a peaceful and stable Eurasian region.

He said the two sides had also established a bilateral working group on trade and economic cooperation, while efforts were underway to strengthen the legal framework governing their relations. Venediktov added that economic cooperation with Kabul was important for advancing regional transport and energy projects.

Strategic Implications

Russia’s deepening ties with the Taliban government reflect a broader geopolitical shift in the region. With the United States having withdrawn from Afghanistan in 2021, Moscow has moved to fill the diplomatic and economic vacuum, seeking to position itself as a key mediator and partner in Afghan affairs.

The warning against US military return also underscores Russia’s concerns about potential American encirclement in Central Asia. A US military presence in Afghanistan would place American forces near Russia’s southern borders and those of its Central Asian allies, a prospect Moscow views with considerable alarm.

Analysts suggest that Russia’s strategy in Afghanistan serves multiple purposes: countering Western influence, securing trade routes, preventing the spread of extremism into Central Asia, and positioning Moscow as an indispensable player in regional security architecture.

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