Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh by Seven Wickets to Reach Tri-Series Final

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the UAE ODI Tri-Series on Tuesday, securing their place in Friday’s final against Zimbabwe and extending their winning streak against Bangladesh to five consecutive One-Day Internationals. The victory confirms Afghanistan’s spot in the championship match, while Bangladesh have been eliminated from the tournament.

Bangladesh’s Batting Collapse

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh suffered a dramatic early collapse, losing four wickets for just 28 runs inside the first seven overs. Seamer Yamin Ahmadzai struck in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar, while fellow pace bowler Azmatullah Omarzai removed Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy to leave the innings in tatters.

Parvez Hossain Emon and Saif Hassan mounted a spirited fightback, putting together a 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket to steady the ship. Emon top-scored with a composed 70 off 96 balls, including five fours and two sixes, before falling to Rashid Khan. Saif contributed 35 before Mohammad Nabi dismissed him, and once the partnership was broken, Bangladesh’s lower order offered little resistance. Rashid Khan then dismantled the tail, finishing with four wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 160 in 42.3 overs. Ahmadzai and Omarzai picked up two wickets apiece, while Nabi claimed one.

Afghanistan’s Chase

In response, Afghanistan’s chase suffered an early setback when Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal were both dismissed by Taskin Ahmed, leaving the side at 12 for two. However, Ibrahim Zadran and captain Rahmat Shah steadied the innings with a patient 56-run partnership for the third wicket. Zadran scored 34 before falling to Mustafizur Rahman, bringing Hashmatullah Shahidi to the crease.

Rahmat and Shahidi then guided Afghanistan home with an unbroken 66-run partnership, reaching the target of 161 for three in 35.3 overs. Shahidi remained not out on 36 off 54 deliveries, while Rahmat anchored the chase with an unbeaten 67 off 90 balls, including five boundaries. The captain’s composed innings proved decisive in seeing his side over the line with more than 14 overs to spare.

Looking Ahead

The victory confirms Afghanistan’s place in Friday’s final against Zimbabwe, while Bangladesh have been eliminated from the tri-series. Afghanistan will be buoyed by their clinical all-round performance, with both their bowling attack and middle order delivering under pressure. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be preparing for a challenging final against an Afghanistan side brimming with confidence and momentum.