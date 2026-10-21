UN Calls for More Action to Support Returning Families

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has stressed the need to provide adequate shelter and access to essential services for families returning to Afghanistan.

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, October 21, the agency said that further measures must be taken to improve the living conditions of returning families.

The agency emphasized that returning to Afghanistan should be an opportunity to start a new life in their homeland, rather than the beginning of new hardships.

Earlier, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the risk of hunger in Afghanistan under Taliban rule is likely to increase during the winter.