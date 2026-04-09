IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals in Last-Ball Thriller

New Delhi, April 8, 2026 – The Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered another unforgettable classic on Wednesday evening, as the Gujarat Titans held their nerve to defeat the Delhi Capitals by a solitary run in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In a match that ebbed and flowed dramatically, Gujarat defended a competitive total with pinpoint accuracy under pressure. The victory was sealed in the final over, when Delhi managed only seven runs off the last five balls, falling agonizingly short of their target.

Batting Fireworks and Rashid’s Magic

After being put in to bat, Gujarat posted an imposing 198/5, thanks to a fluent half-century from Shubman Gill (67 off 44 balls) and a late blitz from David Miller (42* off 22). Delhi’s chase, however, seemed firmly on track as their top order fired. Jake Fraser-McGurk (45 off 19) and skipper Rishabh Pant (58 off 31) put the home side in a commanding position, needing just 36 runs off the last four overs.

But the game turned when Rashid Khan (3/27) entered the attack. The Afghan spinner dismissed Pant with a googly that clipped the off stump, then removed Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel in quick succession to apply the brakes. Needing 12 runs off the final over, Delhi managed only 10, with Mohit Sharma holding his nerve on the last delivery to run out the non-striker attempting a desperate second run.

“We never gave up,” said a relieved Rashid Khan after being named Player of the Match. “In T20 cricket, even 15-20 runs can be defended if you believe. This win is for our fans.”

The result adds two crucial points for Gujarat as the playoff race intensifies, lifting them to third place on the points table. Delhi, meanwhile, will rue missing out on what looked like a certain victory, falling just short in what is already being called one of the closest matches of the season.

Looking Ahead: KKR vs. LSG

Attention now turns to Thursday’s high-stakes clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata will be aiming to build momentum after a mixed start, relying on their explosive top order and a spin-heavy home attack. Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, boasts a balanced squad with power-hitters like Nicholas Pooran and a lethal pace battery including Mayank Yadav.

With both teams desperate for points early in the tournament, fans can expect another fiercely competitive contest.

Broadcast Information

Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for IPL 2026.

Matches are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, with live commentary and post-match analysis, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.

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