Ali Wazir was re-arrested by Pakistan Police

Just hours after being released from Sukkur Jail, former Member of the National Assembly and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir was re-arrested by Sukkur Police from a private residence in the city and reportedly taken to an undisclosed location. This sudden development is deeply troubling, particularly as his release had come immediately after bail was granted by the Constitutional Bench of the Sindh High Court.

After enduring nearly two years in detention marked by dozens of questionable and allegedly fabricated FIRs, as well as repeated detention orders under 3-MPO the timing and manner of this re-arrest raise serious and legitimate concerns. It suggests a pattern in which legal mechanisms may be repeatedly invoked to prolong his incarceration, effectively circumventing judicial relief.

Such actions risk undermining public confidence in the rule of law, due process, and the sanctity of court decisions. When individuals are re-detained shortly after securing bail, it not only casts doubt on procedural fairness but also raises broader questions about the protection of fundamental rights.

It is imperative that the authorities provide immediate transparency regarding Ali Wazir’s current whereabouts, the legal basis for his re-arrest, and any charges being brought against him. Ensuring access to legal counsel, family, and due process safeguards is not only a constitutional obligation but also essential to maintaining the credibility of the justice system.

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