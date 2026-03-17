Reports of mass casualties in Kabul airstrike disputed by Afghanistan and Pakistan

KABUL: Conflicting claims have emerged following reports of a large-scale airstrike in Kabul late Monday, with Afghan authorities alleging that at least 400 people were killed and around 250 injured when a drug rehabilitation hospital was hit, while Pakistan denies that any civilian facility was targeted.

According to Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration, the strike occurred at approximately 9 p.m. local time and struck the Omar Addiction Treatment Hospital, a facility with a reported capacity of 2,000 beds. Officials said the attack caused extensive structural damage and resulted in a high number of casualties, most of whom they described as patients.

Hamdullah Fitrat, a deputy government spokesperson, stated that emergency teams were deployed to extinguish fires and recover bodies from the site. Local media footage showed damaged buildings, active fires, and rescue operations continuing into the night. The reported casualty figures have not been independently verified.

Afghan officials characterized the incident as a violation of international norms governing armed conflict. Zabihullah Mujahid, another government spokesperson, stated that the targeting of a medical facility would constitute a serious breach of humanitarian principles if confirmed.

Pakistan, however, rejected the allegations, maintaining that its military operations were directed exclusively at what it described as militant infrastructure. Officials said that airstrikes conducted in Kabul and the eastern province of Nangarhar targeted “technical support” sites and ammunition storage facilities allegedly linked to armed groups operating against Pakistan.

Statements from Pakistan’s government emphasized that the strikes were “precise” and designed to avoid civilian harm. Authorities also suggested that the accusations from Kabul were intended to shape public perception and counter longstanding allegations that Afghan territory is being used by militant organizations targeting Pakistan.

The reported strike comes amid a period of heightened tensions between the two countries. In recent weeks, both sides have exchanged cross-border fire and conducted air operations, marking the most significant escalation in their relationship in years. Earlier on Monday, Afghan officials reported that cross-border shelling had resulted in additional casualties in border regions.

The broader dispute is rooted in Pakistan’s repeated claims that Afghanistan provides safe haven to groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad accuses of carrying out attacks within its borders. Afghan authorities have consistently denied these accusations.

International actors have expressed concern about the situation. The United Nations Security Council recently called for increased efforts to address militant activity and urged restraint, while extending the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). However, the resolution did not directly address the latest reported incident.

Analysts note that the absence of independent verification and the sharply differing accounts from Kabul and Islamabad make it difficult to establish the precise sequence of events or the scale of the damage. The situation highlights the challenges of assessing claims in an active conflict environment, where information is often contested.

With both sides maintaining their positions and no clear mechanism for de-escalation currently in place, observers warn that the risk of further military exchanges remains elevated. Humanitarian agencies have also raised concerns about the potential impact on civilians, particularly in areas affected by ongoing displacement and limited access to aid.

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