Karzai Urges Reopening of Schools and Universities to Girls

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has called for girls to be allowed to return to schools and universities, emphasizing that their empowerment and access to education at all levels are essential for Afghanistan’s long-term development and prosperity.

In a message marking the International Day of the Girl, Karzai urged the public and policymakers not to overlook girls’ empowerment while supporting boys’ development, stressing that both are equally vital to the nation’s future.

He stated that Afghanistan must prioritise girls’ empowerment if it is to achieve genuine progress and sustainable development. This, he noted, would only be possible if girls had access to all educational opportunities and could complete higher education, enabling them to serve their people and country.

Karzai’s remarks come amid ongoing restrictions on female education in Afghanistan, where girls have been barred from attending secondary schools and universities since 2021. His appeal adds to growing international and domestic calls for the removal of these restrictions, which have drawn widespread condemnation and raised concerns about Afghanistan’s isolation and humanitarian crisis.

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