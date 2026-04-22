Pakistan Rocket Strikes Reported in Afghanistan’s Kunar Province Amid Rising Border Tensions

Local sources in eastern Afghanistan report that Pakistani forces fired rockets into parts of Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, late Tuesday night, in what appears to be the latest episode in a pattern of cross-border escalation. According to residents, multiple projectiles struck areas of the city at approximately 11:30 p.m. local time. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding casualties or the extent of material damage, and authorities on either side of the border have yet to issue formal statements.

The reported strikes follow a series of similar incidents in recent weeks, with villages across Kunar province particularly in the Kochi, Shahbaz, and Koremar areas—allegedly coming under rocket and artillery fire. Residents in these border districts describe a persistent climate of insecurity, with intermittent shelling forcing families to abandon their homes, often with little notice, in search of safer ground further inland.

Parallel reports from neighboring Paktika province suggest that such cross-border incidents are not isolated, but part of a broader pattern of increasing military pressure along the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier. While the underlying causes remain unclear, analysts have pointed to longstanding tensions related to militant activity, border demarcation disputes, and mutual security concerns.

The humanitarian impact of these developments is becoming increasingly pronounced. Displacement in remote border communities is rising, placing additional strain on already limited local infrastructure. Families who have fled the affected areas face shortages of basic necessities, including adequate shelter, food supplies, and access to medical care. Aid organizations operating in the region warn that continued instability could overwhelm fragile support systems and exacerbate existing vulnerabilities.

Local sources caution that, without de-escalation, the situation risks deteriorating further into a more sustained humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces. The absence of official communication has added to uncertainty on the ground, leaving residents reliant on informal networks for information and support.

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