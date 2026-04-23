Pakistan Strikes Damage Homes inKunar Afghanistan as Tensions Escalate

Local sources in Kunar Province report that fresh Pakistani strikes have damaged multiple homes in the Sarkano district, underscoring a continuing escalation in cross-border hostilities.

Residents say the attacks began around midnight and continued into Wednesday morning, with explosions heard across several Regions of the district. Eyewitness accounts describe sustained shelling that caused structural damage to residential buildings and forced families to seek shelter overnight.

Sources also indicated that Pakistani forces targeted Regions near Asadabad, the provincial capital. While no casualties have been immediately confirmed in those areas, video footage circulating in local media shows at least one residential property severely damaged, with debris scattered and sections of the structure collapsed.

Officials from the Taliban administration in Kunar have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the latest strikes. Independent verification of the full extent of damage, including potential casualties, remains limited due to restricted access and the absence of on-the-ground international observers.

Tensions between Afghan authorities and Pakistan have intensified significantly over the past two months, marked by repeated exchanges of fire along the contested and poorly demarcated border Regions. Islamabad has consistently accused militant groups operating from Afghan territory of carrying out attacks in Pakistan. In contrast, Taliban officials reject these allegations, maintaining that they do not provide safe havens to armed groups and instead accuse Pakistani forces of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty through unilateral military actions.

In recent weeks, Kunar Province has emerged as a major flashpoint in this escalating conflict. Multiple reports said artillery shelling and intermittent airstrikes targeting border districts, leading to distruction among civilian populations. Families in affected areas have been forced to abandon their homes, often with limited access to basic necessities.

Residents describe a deteriorating security and humanitarian situation. Repeated strikes have disrupted daily life, damaged essential infrastructure, including roads and utilities, and intensified fears of further escalation. Local observers warn that if hostilities continue at the current pace, the region could face a broader humanitarian crisis, with increasing displacement, economic disruption, and limited access to healthcare and aid services.

The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further escalation unless diplomatic or military de-escalation measures are undertaken by both sides.

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