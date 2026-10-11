Unknown Gunmen Kill a Young Man in Nangarhar

According to local sources in Nangarhar province, unidentified gunmen have recently killed a young man amid continued insecurity in the province.

Sources confirmed to the media that the incident occurred on Sunday morning, October 11, in Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar.

According to the sources, the young man was identified as Ismail. He was originally from Dara-e-Noor district of Nangarhar and worked as a driver.

Sources said Ismail was shot dead. However, the motive for the killing and the identities of those responsible remain unknown.

In recent days, criminal activities, particularly mysterious and targeted killings, kidnappings, and armed robberies, have reportedly increased in various parts of the country.

In the latest related incident, a young man named Abbas Khanzada was previously killed in western Kabul after being stabbed multiple times.