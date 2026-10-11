WHO Urges Greater Mental Health Support in Afghanistan on World Mental Health Day

The World Health Organization’s representative in Afghanistan has warned that many Afghans are experiencing severe psychological distress as a result of bereavement, displacement, and the unrelenting hardships of daily life, and has called for greater attention and investment in mental health care across the country.

Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador made the remarks on Saturday, October 10, marking World Mental Health Day. He said mental health deserves the same attention, resources, and compassion as physical health, and stressed that people experiencing psychological difficulties should know they are not alone and that support is available to them.

He said listening with empathy and without judgment, supporting one another, and speaking openly about mental health could help build stronger families and healthier communities. He also noted that breaking the silence surrounding mental illness is an essential first step toward healing, particularly in communities where stigma often prevents people from seeking help.

Salvador also highlighted this year’s World Mental Health Day theme, “Mental health in humanitarian emergencies,” emphasizing the importance of listening to people’s lived experiences and ensuring their voices are heard in the design of mental health services. He said that in humanitarian settings, mental health needs are often overlooked even as they grow more acute, and that affected communities must be placed at the center of response efforts.

He urged Afghans to listen to one another, offer support, and stand together so that no one is left without care or assistance. He further called on national and international partners to scale up mental health services, train more health workers, and integrate psychological support into primary care and humanitarian programs.

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues, challenge stigma, and promote access to mental health services and support. This year’s observance carries particular urgency in Afghanistan, where decades of conflict, economic hardship, and natural disasters have left millions in need of psychological care.

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