12 Killed, 309 Injured in Attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has left at least 12 people dead and 309 others injured, according to a statement released Sunday by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon, October 10, the Saudi English-language newspaper Saudi Gazette reported, citing the aviation authority.

Victims from Multiple Nations

Among the deceased were four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, the authority said. The injured, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition, were transported to several hospitals across the capital for treatment.

“The attack also left 309 others injured, including individuals in critical condition,” GACA said in a statement posted on X. “All those wounded are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals.”

Damage and Disruption

The attack also caused material damage to airport facilities. According to the authority, assessments are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. Airport operations were temporarily suspended following the attack to allow authorities to evaluate the damage, verify the safety of the facilities, and ensure the security of passengers, employees, and civil aviation infrastructure.

Blame and Context

Reuters reported that Saudi authorities and the Saudi-led coalition have blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for the attack. However, the Houthi group has not claimed responsibility for the October 10 strike, according to Reuters.

The assault marks the third attack on King Khalid International Airport within a single week. Saudi Gazette, citing the civil aviation authority, reported that three Saudi nationals were killed and several others injured in two separate attacks on the same airport on Thursday.

International Concern

The attack has raised concerns over the security of civilian aviation infrastructure in the region. King Khalid International Airport is one of the kingdom’s largest and busiest airports, serving as a major hub for domestic and international travel. The targeting of such a facility represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the identities of the victims or the specific nature of the attack. Investigations are ongoing.

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